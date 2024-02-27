‘Obsessed’ cannabis grower was trying to grow ‘the perfect plant’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

‘Obsessed’ cannabis grower was trying to grow ‘the perfect plant’

William Haig Thomas had a "professional set-up" in his Highland home and claims he only gave drugs to his close friends.

By Jenni Gee
William Haig-Thomas was trying to grow the perfect cannabis plant. Image: DC Thomson
William Haig-Thomas was trying to grow the perfect cannabis plant. Image: DC Thomson

A drug dealer caught with cannabis worth an estimated £19,000 had become obsessed with “trying to grow the perfect plant”, a court has heard.

William Haig-Thomas had 21 plants, tents and extractor fans as part of what was described as a “professional set-up” at his Highland home.

The 27-year-old admitted the drugs were his, but told police growing the plants had become “a bit of an obsession”.

Haig-Thomas appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of being concerned in the supply of a class B drug between November 16 2021 and February 28 2022.

Fiscal depute Alison Young told the court that on February 28 officers raided Haig-Thomas’ home in Ardmore Road, Edderton.

In a wooden shed they found two tented “growing areas” for plants, a further growing area with tents was discovered in an upstairs bedroom.

‘A professional set-up’

There were also extractor fans and a humidifier as part of what was described as “a professional set up”.

A total of 21 plants, in various stages of growth, were found within the property.

Analysis of a mobile phone seized at the property uncovered text messages, including one to Haig which said: “Stuff is excellent. From now on will only be getting from you.”

There was an outgoing text message from Haig that read: “It will only get better.”

Other messages included requests about reserving “a little smoke” and getting “a little smoke on tick” as well as a reference to it being “fifty pounds a Q”.

The plants and herbal matter were later confirmed to be cannabis with an estimated potential street value of £19,000.

Haig, who was not present when the warrant was executed, was traced at a neighbouring property and later cautioned and charged.

The fiscal depute told Sheriff Ian Cruickshank that when questioned Haig-Thomas “made full admissions to owning and setting up all the plants and cannabis”.

He confirmed he would “give to close friends” taking only petrol money from them if he delivered it.

Mrs Young said he told police the plants had “become a bit of an obsession for him and he was trying to grow the perfect plant”.

Defence solicitor Laura-Jane McFarlane reserved her comments in mitigation until the sentencing hearing.

Sheriff Cruickshank deferred sentence for the production of a criminal justice social work report and restriction of liberty assessment.

The case will call again next month.

 

More from Crime & Courts

William Haig-Thomas was trying to grow the perfect cannabis plant. Image: DC Thomson
Retired lecturer admits 'morning after' drink-driving
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Racist lout in dock over sickening abuse of Aberdeen shop manager
Drink driver Nicola Kerr
Drink-driving Laurencekirk nurse blamed Covid and alcohol-laced football bus stash
William Haig-Thomas was trying to grow the perfect cannabis plant. Image: DC Thomson
Mum on trial accused of causing baby's death after party drugs found in his…
William Haig-Thomas was trying to grow the perfect cannabis plant. Image: DC Thomson
Man breached bail to go to Rome for Travis Scott gig
William Haig-Thomas was trying to grow the perfect cannabis plant. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen woman in court accused of armed robbery at Rosemount shop
Stonehaven domestic abuser Alexander McFarlane outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Controlling and violent Stonehaven domestic abuser jailed
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Man fractured pal's skull over comment about son's tragic death
William Haig-Thomas was trying to grow the perfect cannabis plant. Image: DC Thomson
Weekend court roll – a callous conman and a danger dog attack
Paedophile David Drever showing his middle finger to the camera as he is being led to prison
Unrepentant Aberdeen paedophile jailed after sexually abusing three young girls