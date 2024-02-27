‘Obsessed’ cannabis grower was trying to grow ‘the perfect plant’

A drug dealer caught with cannabis worth an estimated £19,000 had become obsessed with “trying to grow the perfect plant”, a court has heard.

William Haig-Thomas had 21 plants, tents and extractor fans as part of what was described as a “professional set-up” at his Highland home.

The 27-year-old admitted the drugs were his, but told police growing the plants had become “a bit of an obsession”.

Haig-Thomas appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of being concerned in the supply of a class B drug between November 16 2021 and February 28 2022.

Fiscal depute Alison Young told the court that on February 28 officers raided Haig-Thomas’ home in Ardmore Road, Edderton.

In a wooden shed they found two tented “growing areas” for plants, a further growing area with tents was discovered in an upstairs bedroom.

‘A professional set-up’

There were also extractor fans and a humidifier as part of what was described as “a professional set up”.

A total of 21 plants, in various stages of growth, were found within the property.

Analysis of a mobile phone seized at the property uncovered text messages, including one to Haig which said: “Stuff is excellent. From now on will only be getting from you.”

There was an outgoing text message from Haig that read: “It will only get better.”

Other messages included requests about reserving “a little smoke” and getting “a little smoke on tick” as well as a reference to it being “fifty pounds a Q”.

The plants and herbal matter were later confirmed to be cannabis with an estimated potential street value of £19,000.

Haig, who was not present when the warrant was executed, was traced at a neighbouring property and later cautioned and charged.

The fiscal depute told Sheriff Ian Cruickshank that when questioned Haig-Thomas “made full admissions to owning and setting up all the plants and cannabis”.

He confirmed he would “give to close friends” taking only petrol money from them if he delivered it.

Mrs Young said he told police the plants had “become a bit of an obsession for him and he was trying to grow the perfect plant”.

Defence solicitor Laura-Jane McFarlane reserved her comments in mitigation until the sentencing hearing.

Sheriff Cruickshank deferred sentence for the production of a criminal justice social work report and restriction of liberty assessment.

The case will call again next month.