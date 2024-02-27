Plans for ‘Hanging Gardens of Carbisdale’ unveiled by castle owner as part of multi-million pound restoration project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Plans for ‘Hanging Gardens of Carbisdale’ unveiled by castle owner as part of multi-million pound restoration project

The members' club will cost £18 million and create 90 jobs.

By John Ross
Formal gardens planned at Carbisdale Castle will be a major tourist attraction says its owner.
A new attraction inspired by the Hanging Gardens of Babylon is being planned by the owner of Carbisdale Castle in Sutherland.

Samantha Kane, known as Lady Carbisdale, aims to start work this summer on the three-year project which is being done as part of the landmark’s restoration.

She says the £18 million project to establish a major members’ club will create 90 jobs.

Carbisdale Castle members’ fees halved

Last week it was revealed Lady Carbisdale had bought a 7.4-acre plot of land surrounding the castle from Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS).

She says the gardens will add to the attractions at the castle where she plans a three-storey spa complex and cinema as well as 23 en-suite bedrooms.

This will form the Duchess Club, where membership for the first 100 members is now being offered at £5,000 – half the original fee.

The club is named after the Duchess of Sutherland, who had Carbisdale Castle built between 1905 and 1917.

Lady Carbisdale has set out to recreate the castle in the style of her predecessor. The duchess died before the building was completed.

Owner of Carbisdale Castle, Samantha Kane.
Lady Carbisdale says she has been inspired by the Hanging Gardens of Babylon.

The Hanging Gardens of Babylon were one of the seven wonders of the ancient world.

Described as a remarkable feat of engineering with an ascending series of tiered gardens containing trees, shrubs and vines.

According to one story, they were built in the ancient city of Babylon, in present day Iraq, by the king whose wife missed the green hills and valleys of her homeland.

Drawings for the Carbisdale gardens show a four-tier layout with water running through the centre from the top to a bridged pond at the bottom.

Will the gardens be open to all?

Lady Carbisdale said: “My father was born in Babylon and I used to go there when I was a kid.

“It has a romantic story and is really inspirational.

“The beauty of the Highlands is our main export and I really want to do something to enhance that.

“The investment here will create 90 jobs and will be good news for the Highlands.”

Asked if the gardens will be accessible to non-club members, Lady Carbisdale said: “This castle needs to earn its keep like any other castle and people must respect that.

“They should not expect it be free of charge.

“I have not seen anywhere where people don’t contribute to the very expensive upkeep of a facility like this.”

A digital illustration of the ancient Babylonian towers and castles and the garden. Image Shutterstock

The land bought from FLS was the subject of an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of Ardgay and District Community Council in November.

The community council voted against the proposal due to doubts over the local benefits from the purchase.

Ahead of a meeting last week to discuss the fallout, four of the five community council members resigned. This forced the group into abeyance.

It left Lady Carbisdale as the only remaining member of the community council. She had joined in October and became its vice-chair.

‘There are a few opposed, but the majority support me’

She said she will continue with the development despite some people locally being opposed.

“I thank all the wider community who supported me and supported Carbisdale.

“It is very regrettable that some people couldn’t see the benefit the project will bring to the area.

“There are a few opposed, but the majority support me. I’ve had hundreds of letters of support sent to the castle from all over the world.”

