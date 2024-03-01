Court hearing to begin fatal accident inquiry into Highland nursery teacher’s lorry death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Court hearing to begin fatal accident inquiry into Highland nursery teacher’s lorry death

Chloe Morrison, 26, was fatally struck by the extended outrigger leg of an HGV as she walked along a footpath near Drumnadrochit on 25 October 2019.

By Bryan Rutherford
Chloe Morrison was walking with her mum when tragedy struck on a footpath near Drumnadrochit. Images: Morrison family/Andrew Smith/DC Thomson
Chloe Morrison was walking with her mum when tragedy struck on a footpath near Drumnadrochit. Images: Morrison family/Andrew Smith/DC Thomson

Court proceedings will begin next month as part of an inquiry into the death of a Highland nursery teacher who was killed by a lorry on the A82 near Drumnadrochit.

Chloe Morrison was flung 35 metres along the road when a metal beam protruded from the truck over a footpath, fatally striking her back as she was walking with her mum.

The 26-year-old’s leg was also run over by the driver, John O’Donnell, who was convicted of causing her death at Kerrowdown by careless driving on October 25 2019.

During the trial at the High Court in Inverness, O’Donnell had denied responsibility for failing to observe that the stabilising outriggers of his low loader lorry were unsecured.

On April 18, Inverness Sheriff Court will hold a preliminary hearing after a Fatal Accident Inquiry (FAI) into the tragedy was launched by the Crown Office.

FAI due to ‘significant public concern’ about Chloe’s death

Procurator Fiscal Andy Shanks, who leads death investigations for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service has since issued an update on the process.

He said: “The tragic death of Chloe Morrison occurred in circumstances giving rise to significant public concern and as such a discretionary Fatal Accident Inquiry will be held.

“The lodging of the First Notice enables FAI proceedings to commence under the direction of the Sheriff.

“Chloe’s family will continue to be kept informed of significant developments as court proceedings progress.”

Lorry driver John O’Donnell killed nursery teacher Chloe Morrison. Images: Police Scotland/DC Thomson

Next month’s preliminary hearing, which could be one of many, will decide the scope and timeline of the probe.

It will also identify any potential witnesses who may be called to give evidence during proceedings in the future.

When the case eventually calls for evidence to be heard by a sheriff, the focus will be on the company Glenevin Limited, which owned the lorry that killed Ms Morrison.

The FAI will investigate arrangements at the firm, including the use of lorry-mounted cranes by drivers who were not qualified to do so, and the use of the outrigger legs by the Scania vehicle between the time when it left the business premises at Old Meldrum and the catastrophic accident.

Chloe Morrison (right) pictured with her dad Robert. Image: Morrison family

Findings of the inquiry – to be published in a final report called the determination – may also consider wider industry practice.

That could include the use of vehicles like the Scania lorry by unqualified drivers, the regulation of retrofitting ‘stabiliser not stowed’ warning systems, and the number of vehicles without such systems that are currently operating on the roads.

The determination might identify any precautions that could have been taken to prevent Ms Morrison’s death and potential defects in working systems that may have contributed to her horrific loss of life.

Recommendations for future changes could also be made by the sheriff.

Grieving family slammed sentence as being ‘like losing our daughter for the second time’

A six-day trial in the Highland capital led to a jury convicting John O’Donnell, then aged 53, of causing the death by careless driving.

O’Donnell, of Crossover Road in Inverurie, had originally been charged with the more serious offence of causing death by dangerous driving but the jury’s guilty verdict downgraded his crime.

At his sentencing in October 2022, he was spared jail and ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work as well as being banned from driving for 12 months.

Chloe Morrison’s family said they were “insulted” by the sentence and later launched civil legal action.

Speaking at the time, Chloe’s father, Robert Morrison, said the decision “caused a pain like losing our daughter for the second time”.

For all the latest court cases in Inverness as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

Collage of Keith Rollinson and flowers on Elgin bus station bench.
Union's 15 demands to improve safety after Elgin bus station death
Chloe Morrison was walking with her mum when tragedy struck on a footpath near Drumnadrochit. Images: Morrison family/Andrew Smith/DC Thomson
Inverness mum who sold cannabis told dealing is 'not the ideal family business'
Chloe Morrison was walking with her mum when tragedy struck on a footpath near Drumnadrochit. Images: Morrison family/Andrew Smith/DC Thomson
Teen fined over late night Nairn street assault
Chloe Morrison was walking with her mum when tragedy struck on a footpath near Drumnadrochit. Images: Morrison family/Andrew Smith/DC Thomson
Dad of baby in M-cat death trial flees court after being asked about his…
Chloe Morrison was walking with her mum when tragedy struck on a footpath near Drumnadrochit. Images: Morrison family/Andrew Smith/DC Thomson
Man who assaulted Nairn 81-year-old told he is lucky his victim wasn't killed
Chloe Morrison was walking with her mum when tragedy struck on a footpath near Drumnadrochit. Images: Morrison family/Andrew Smith/DC Thomson
Former Shetland teacher found guilty of molesting six boys in classroom
Chloe Morrison was walking with her mum when tragedy struck on a footpath near Drumnadrochit. Images: Morrison family/Andrew Smith/DC Thomson
Drug addict found guilty of murdering former Alness man
Chloe Morrison was walking with her mum when tragedy struck on a footpath near Drumnadrochit. Images: Morrison family/Andrew Smith/DC Thomson
Fabrication firm fined after employee loses fingers in machinery
Chloe Morrison was walking with her mum when tragedy struck on a footpath near Drumnadrochit. Images: Morrison family/Andrew Smith/DC Thomson
'Careless' new driver lost control while overtaking on wet A9
Chloe Morrison was walking with her mum when tragedy struck on a footpath near Drumnadrochit. Images: Morrison family/Andrew Smith/DC Thomson
Man jailed over 'act of thuggery' assault in Aberdeen city centre