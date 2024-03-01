All systems go for the new International Barley Hub (IBH) at Invergowrie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

All systems go for the new International Barley Hub (IBH) at Invergowrie

Stakeholders were recently given a preview of some of the site’s newest facilities.

By Brian Henderson
A major investment in new facilities and a new main entrance will raise the profile of the JHI at Invergowrie on the outskirts of Dundee.
A major investment in new facilities and a new main entrance will raise the profile of the JHI at Invergowrie on the outskirts of Dundee.

The scope, scale and ambition of the new International Barley Hub (IBH) at the James Hutton Invergowrie site was revealed to growers, maltsters, grain merchants and other sectors of the industry last week as the institute moved to raise its profile and put itself firmly on the map.

Stakeholders were given a preview of some of the site’s newest facilities where building work is nearing completion. And with £62 million of funding from the Tay Cities deal being shared between the IBH and the Advanced Plant Growth Centre at the same location, the new offices, labs and sheds will revamp the casmpus.

As part of the upgrade the site has also gained a new main entrance road, giving it easier and more direct access from the A90 – an improvement which JHI chief executive Professor Colin Campbell said would enhance the institute’s visibility and help it escape from it’s reputation of being Dundee’s “best kept secret”.

But as well as the extent of the new facilities – including the new field centre for analysing crop trials and other field work where the meeting was held – those attending were also given an introduction to some of the key researchers and the huge gamut covered by range of scientific disciplines which would, said Professor Campbell be needed to meet the future needs of industry and which could all be delivered at the new facilities.

IBH director, Professor Robbie Waugh said that engagement with the whole of the barley supply chain would be key in ensuring that the needs of the industry were met – and that research was both focused and relevant to meet the needs of the crop which plays a pivotal role in underpinning the burgeoning whisky industry and its key place as one of the country’s key economic drivers.

He said that climate resilience, the need to harness lower input systems alongside expanding markets and outlets for what is Scotland’s most important cereal crop were just some of the areas which would need to be worked on to ensure that trade and research in the crop was future-proofed.

Researchers gave brief presentations on topics as varied as the roles which could be played by molecular genotyping, plant soil interactions through rhizosphere micro-biota, computational biology,  and revealed the opportunities offered  by wild barley relatives to  enhance genetic diversity as well as reviewing the health benefits which can be offered when the grain was used as a foodstuff.

And Professor Waugh added that another key aim of the IBH would be to help establish a new generation of barley scientists operating across the world to help ensure that the crop delivered its full potential.

The hub’s business development manager, Dr Dan Langford added that another key role for the hub would be to act as a platform to promote global collaboration between governments, industry and academia to ensure a sustainable and resilient future beckoned for the crop.

More from Farming

The average value of prime lamb in the region increased on the year.
Scottish prime arable land on east coast to £10,000 per acre in 2023
The new partnership is aimed at helping NFUS members to achieve sustainable and profitable businesses.
Scotland's farming union launches NFU Scotland Finance for members
Overall winner in the Norgrass Silage competition was Stuart Ramage pictured with son Finlay and judge Alan Bradley.
Rhynie farmers win Norgrass Silage competition
Abbie McGillivray is an Information Assistant at Scot EID in Huntly. Pictures by Jason Hedges.
Abbie McGillivray: Livestock and hill farming is key to Scotland’s future
John and Margaret Penny run the 120-cow herd at Shannas near Mintlaw.
Limousins remain a firm favourite at Shannas
Winning the supreme horse award was Heaton Seren from Aina Barnwell.
RNAS Spring Show: Bumper entry of horses and ponies forward
Brew Dog from the Robertson family stood overall champion.
RNAS Spring Show: Work duo tops at £4,000 and Fodderletter secures overall honours
A packed ringside of spectators and buyers gather for the presentation of the champion bulls.
RNAS Spring Show: Huge crowd witnesses pedigree bulls top at 11,500gns
The prime lamb champions pictured with owner Angus Greenlaw, Gordon Simpson, and judge Brian McAllister.
RNAS Spring Show: Sheep Park Farms and Cairness top sheep awards
A prize pot of £500 is for grabs in this year's fencing competition.
Entries welcome for NSA Scotsheep fencing competition