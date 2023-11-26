Inquiry to be held into the death of Highland nursery teacher Chloe Morrison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inquiry to be held into the death of Highland nursery teacher Chloe Morrison

The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service informed Chloe Morrison's family they planned to hold an inquiry.

By Bailey Moreton
An inquiry is being launched into the death of Chloe Morrison. Image: Morrison family/Andrew Smith/DC Thomson.

A fatal accident inquiry (FAI) is being launched into the death of Chloe Morrison, who died in October 2019.

The nursery teacher, 26, died when she was struck by a metal beam protruding from a vehicle driving along the A82 near Drumnadrochit.

John O’Donnell, from Inverurie, was driving the vehicle.

He was found guilty of causing the death by careless driving after a six-day trial at the High Court in Inverness last month.

He had originally been charged with causing death by dangerous driving but was convicted by a jury of the lesser offence.

Chloe Morrison and her family. The nursery teacher died aged 26 after being hit by a metal beam while walking along the pavement near Drumnadrochit on the A82. Image: Morrison family.

At his sentencing in October 2022, he avoided a jail term.

He was instead ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.

O’Donnell was also banned from driving for 12 months.

The family of Chloe Morrison were ‘insulted’ by the sentenced given by the court and launched civil action.

Speaking at the time, Chloe’s father, Robert Morrison, said the decision “caused a pain like losing our daughter for the second time”.

O’Donnell, 53, failed to notice a fully extended stabiliser leg was protruding from the left-hand side of his vehicle, as he drove on the A82 through Drumnadrochit.

It struck Chloe in the back, sweeping her to her death as she walked along the pavement with her mother.

Ms Morrison was propelled 115 feet and died from multiple fractures.

Family of Chloe Morrison informed inquiry being held

The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service confirmed an FAI would be held.

A spokesman said: “The family of Chloe Morrison have been informed of the decision to hold a fatal accident inquiry and they will continue to be updated on any significant developments.

“Further information on the process will be made public when possible.”

Conversation