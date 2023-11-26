Inquiry to be held into the death of Highland nursery teacher Chloe Morrison

A fatal accident inquiry (FAI) is being launched into the death of Chloe Morrison, who died in October 2019.

The nursery teacher, 26, died when she was struck by a metal beam protruding from a vehicle driving along the A82 near Drumnadrochit.

John O’Donnell, from Inverurie, was driving the vehicle.

He was found guilty of causing the death by careless driving after a six-day trial at the High Court in Inverness last month.

He had originally been charged with causing death by dangerous driving but was convicted by a jury of the lesser offence.

At his sentencing in October 2022, he avoided a jail term.

He was instead ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.

O’Donnell was also banned from driving for 12 months.

The family of Chloe Morrison were ‘insulted’ by the sentenced given by the court and launched civil action.

Speaking at the time, Chloe’s father, Robert Morrison, said the decision “caused a pain like losing our daughter for the second time”.

O’Donnell, 53, failed to notice a fully extended stabiliser leg was protruding from the left-hand side of his vehicle, as he drove on the A82 through Drumnadrochit.

It struck Chloe in the back, sweeping her to her death as she walked along the pavement with her mother.

Ms Morrison was propelled 115 feet and died from multiple fractures.

Family of Chloe Morrison informed inquiry being held

The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service confirmed an FAI would be held.

A spokesman said: “The family of Chloe Morrison have been informed of the decision to hold a fatal accident inquiry and they will continue to be updated on any significant developments.

“Further information on the process will be made public when possible.”