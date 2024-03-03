Nairn boxing coach threatened to ‘beat up’ stepsons in row over dirty dishes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nairn boxing coach threatened to ‘beat up’ stepsons in row over dirty dishes

Kevin Brooks hurled abuse at the pair - aged 18 and 20 - saying he would "happily" assault them "or get someone else to do it".

By Jenni Gee
A former soldier and boxing coach found himself in the dock after threatening to “beat up” his stepsons, a court has heard.

Kevin Brooks, 39, told the pair – aged 18 and 20 – that he would “happily beat them up or get someone else to do it” following a row over dirty dishes.

Brooks’ solicitor told Sheriff Ian Cruickshank his client had a “distinguished history of military service” as well as being actively involved in coaching youngsters with boxing in Nairn.

The former Scots Guard appeared from custody to admit a single charge of threatening or abusive behaviour in relation to the incident on June 30 last year at an address in Farnack Street, Nairn.

Fiscal depute Sharon Ralph said that on that date the two young men had come downstairs, with one intending to do the dishes and the other making enquiries about getting a lift to the shops.

Threat came after dirty dishes complaint

Mrs Ralph said one of the stepsons had “started to complain about the state the dishes were in” as he had done them earlier in the day.

“At this time the accused came storming out of the bedroom, shouting lazy c***s,” the fiscal depute told the court.

In an exchange that was partially recorded on a mobile phone, Brooks stated that he would “happily beat up the boys or get someone else to do it”.

The young men contacted a family member and police were called.

Officers responded and, after reviewing the recordings, Iraq veteran Brooks was cautioned and charged.

Defence solicitor Graham Mann said his client had a “distinguished history of military service” and had been “actively involved in coaching youngsters in boxing”.

He said that things had been “incredibly challenging” for the family in the run-up to the incident.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank fined Brooks, of Leopold Street, Nairn, £450 but declined to impose a non-harassment order.

