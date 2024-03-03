Nairn boxing coach threatened to ‘beat up’ stepsons in row over dirty dishes

A former soldier and boxing coach found himself in the dock after threatening to “beat up” his stepsons, a court has heard.

Kevin Brooks, 39, told the pair – aged 18 and 20 – that he would “happily beat them up or get someone else to do it” following a row over dirty dishes.

Brooks’ solicitor told Sheriff Ian Cruickshank his client had a “distinguished history of military service” as well as being actively involved in coaching youngsters with boxing in Nairn.

The former Scots Guard appeared from custody to admit a single charge of threatening or abusive behaviour in relation to the incident on June 30 last year at an address in Farnack Street, Nairn.

Fiscal depute Sharon Ralph said that on that date the two young men had come downstairs, with one intending to do the dishes and the other making enquiries about getting a lift to the shops.

Threat came after dirty dishes complaint

Mrs Ralph said one of the stepsons had “started to complain about the state the dishes were in” as he had done them earlier in the day.

“At this time the accused came storming out of the bedroom, shouting lazy c***s,” the fiscal depute told the court.

In an exchange that was partially recorded on a mobile phone, Brooks stated that he would “happily beat up the boys or get someone else to do it”.

The young men contacted a family member and police were called.

Officers responded and, after reviewing the recordings, Iraq veteran Brooks was cautioned and charged.

Defence solicitor Graham Mann said his client had a “distinguished history of military service” and had been “actively involved in coaching youngsters in boxing”.

He said that things had been “incredibly challenging” for the family in the run-up to the incident.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank fined Brooks, of Leopold Street, Nairn, £450 but declined to impose a non-harassment order.