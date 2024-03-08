More firms plotting Union Street move as grants scheme gets £500,000 boost amid demand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

More firms plotting Union Street move as grants scheme gets £500,000 boost amid demand

There has been a surge in applications for a grant scheme aimed at filling empty city centre units.

By Denny Andonova
Union Street council grant scheme.
The council launched £500,000 plans to help find new takers for empty Union Street units last year. Image: DC Thomson

Traders have all but wiped out a grants scheme aimed at bringing Union Street back to life – with an extra £500,000 now injected to “maintain momentum”.

The project was launched last year in hope of finding new takers for the dozens of vacant shops lining the Granite Mile.

It encourages traders onto the street by offering certain perks, like cash to refurbish empty stores.

The fund was initially set out to cover support grants until the end of 2025.

However, the scheme has proven so popular that council chiefs have now decided to top it up with another half a million.

New Cup cafe on 474 Union Street.
The empty unit on 474 Union Street has already been taken on thanks to the council grant. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.

What exactly does the scheme offer?

If approved, traders can get up to £35,000 to refurbish the empty unit and bring it back into use.

This could be for hospitality, retail, arts or office space.

Four businesses have already benefitted from the initiative, with one saying she wouldn’t have been able to take on the new venture without this cash boost.

They are:

  • German Doner Kebab at 118 Union Street
  • The TAG Heuer watch shop at number 132
  • The Lolo and Co clothes shop aiming to take on 226 Union Street
  • And the Cup coffee shop at number 474

And SNP finance convener Alex McLellan has now revealed that 65 businesses expressed an interest in the grants last year.

Eight more applications have arrived in the last two months.

SNP finance convener Alex McLellan unveiled the 2024-25 Aberdeen City Council budget this week. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
SNP finance convener Alex McLellan unveiled the 2024-25 Aberdeen City Council budget this week. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Mr McLellan added: “If approved, total allocation will rise to about £420,000 and the scheme’s funds will be all but empty.”

How are lucky traders boosting Union Street?

Mr McLellan went on to highlight the success of the project, which has resulted in four new businesses opening up on Union Street.

Just a few weeks ago, owner of the Cup cafe on Little Belmont Street, Angela Bradbrook launched a new venue at the top of the Granite Mile.

An image showing the new 474 by Cup coffee takeaway, located at the top of Union Street, and owner Angela Bradbrook.
Cup owner Angela Brabrook opened a new ‘high end’ coffee takeaway with a Spanish spin. Image: Kami Thomson and Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.

She said 474 by Cup will offer “something different” to the west end of the street, where there is a “really good vibe” for local businesses.

It had been lying empty since the Aberdeen Whisky Shop expanded into a bigger premises next door.

German Doner Kebab, which has been going from strength to strength since opening last November, is also one of the companies benefitting from public cash.

The space had been empty since Molton Brown shut in 2020.

Lolo and Co owners Rose and Lauren Reid have been running the fashion boutique since 2019. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

The council’s scheme was also a welcome boost for Rose and Lauren Reid who had been looking to move their fashion boutique Lolo and Co to a more central spot.

The mother-and-daughter duo has now taken over 226 Union Street premises which was previously a vape shop, and a TSB prior to that.

The interior of the new TAG Heauer store in Aberdeen.
The new TAG Heuer store sells the much sought after Carrera Collection. Image: Jamieson & Carry.

And the once disused shop on the corner of Union Street and Belmont Street has become home to Aberdeen’s first TAG Heuer boutique.

It had been empty for some time.

Family-run jewellers Jamieson and Carry are also expanding into the former All Saints unit right across, converting the disused space into a specialist Rolex store.

You can keep updated with the latest city centre openings and closures using our tracker. 

The future of Aberdeen

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Union Square, Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson
Stonemason's vile racist outburst is 67-year-old's first conviction
Sean Westwood, Mattioli Woods, speaking during The cHeRries Conference 2023.
The cHeRries Conference returns to Aberdeen
Lisa Jolly known as Ross. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Aberdeen mum who 'immobilised' police officer escapes punishment
Rafting on the river Dee at Banchory. Image: DC Thomson
Adventure tourism ambition for north-east 'not a sprint'
Erin Cornwell, 26, works as a production co-ordinator for Sky Sports, planning and delivering global coverage of each F1 race. Image: Shutterstock/Erin Cornwell
Aberdeen woman who runs Sky Sports' F1 coverage thriving in a male-dominated world
New sculpture poles unveiled in the Woodside area of Aberdeen.
What do you think of Woodside's new 'welcoming' colourful sculptures?
Police Aberdeen
North-east police trial to 'free up' officers from unsolvable crimes could become nationwide approach
Will £1 parking plans boost the city centre? Image: DC Thomson
£1 deal at Aberdeen city centre car parks from 5pm amid claims bus gates…
Aberdeen Inspired city centre manager Ross Grant - also a Labour councillor - found out he was facing redundancy during the council budget vote Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson
'My first thought was as a dad with mouths to feed...': Shocked councillor learns…
Aberdeen Willy Wonka experience
Visitors in stitches at Aberdeen's very own 'Willy Wonka experience'

Conversation