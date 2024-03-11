Aberdeen headteacher who caused crash while five times the limit handed ‘significant’ road ban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen headteacher who caused crash while five times the limit handed ‘significant’ road ban

Anna Royle – whose current job situation was described by her solicitor as “fluid” - refused to comment or offer an apology as she fled the court after being let out a back door. 

By David McPhee
Headteacher Anna Royle was found guilty of drink-driving after a trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Anna Royle was found guilty of drink-driving after a trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook.

A drink-driving Aberdeen headmistress has refused to apologise for the bad example she set to her pupils as she was handed a “significant” road ban and fine.

Anna Royle, headteacher of Greenbrae Primary School in Bridge of Don, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for sentencing today after she was convicted of smashing her Audi Q2 into another car before fleeing the scene.

The 45-year-old headmistress was soon after located by police in a lane nearby while holding her dog in her arms.

She was tested and found to be nearly five times the drink-drive limit.

Following the trial, it was revealed this is Royle’s second drink-driving conviction after she was first caught in 2019.

Royle – whose current job situation was described by her solicitor as “fluid” – refused to comment or offer an apology as she fled the court after being let out a back door to avoid press photographers.

Anna Royle was the headteacher at Greenbrae Primary School in Aberdeen. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson.

Headteacher walked off after collision

During the trial, witness Paul Bate, 55, told the court how he was walking home from the supermarket at 9.30pm on October 1 last year when he heard “a massive screech” and what sounded like two cars colliding on Broomhill Road.

He arrived to find a woman behind the wheel of a red Audi Q2, which had smashed into a black Volvo and sustained significant damage to its front.

He said Royle appeared “dazed” before she got out of the car with her dog and “walked off”.

However, at a subsequent identity parade, Mr Bate was unable to say with certainty that Royle was the woman behind the wheel.

Anna Royle tried to sneak out of Aberdeen Sheriff Court by a rear door, which was opened by her own solicitor. Image: DC Thomson.

Pc Marc Davidson then took to the witness stand where he told fiscal depute Andrew McMann that, after being given a description of the woman, he had located Royle and the dog in a lane behind Broomhill Primary School.

The officer described Royle’s attitude towards the police as “hostile” and said she was “disinterested” and initially refused to take part in a roadside breath test – however, she did ultimately give a positive result.

Pc Davidson described Royle as “quite argumentative” as he cautioned and arrested her.

When tested again back at Kittybrewster Police Station, Royle gave a reading of 104 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 22mg.

Royle was ‘clearly intoxicated’

A third witness, Pc Connor Hodge, stated that Royle was “clearly intoxicated” and “uncooperative” but eventually admitted to being behind the wheel at the time of the crash.

He said they had to repeatedly ask her who was driving the vehicle before she finally replied “me”.

Upon reaching a verdict, Sheriff Christian Marney told Royle that he found the witnesses’ accounts of that night “reliable and credible”.

“I’m satisfied beyond a reasonable doubt that the accused was the driver of the vehicle,” he said.

Sheriff Marney then returned a verdict of guilty on both charges.

After the verdict was handed down it was revealed that Royle has a previous drink-driving conviction from 2019.

Today, Royle’s defence solicitor John McLeod described her as a “hard worker” both in her “chosen profession and her personal life”.

He added: “The position more generally is that things had been mounting up in her personal life and she has sought assistance – that process is ongoing.

“Her employment situation at the moment is fluid and it may take a turn for the worse.

“She knows she is going to be disqualified today.”

It is understood two other members of Greenbrae Primary staff have been appointed acting head teachers until Royle’s future is determined.

Sentencing Royle, Sheriff Marney reminded her that the offences she had been convicted of “were serious ones”.

He disqualified Royle from driving for three years, telling her this was due to the “amount she was over the limit and the proximity” of her previous drink-driving conviction.

“The disapproval of this court will also be marked by a significant financial penalty,” Sheriff Marney said, fining Royle a total of £1,200.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group. 

