Man found with 100 indecent images told police he hadn’t ‘intended’ to download them

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Man found with 100 indecent images told police he hadn’t ‘intended’ to download them

On a mobile phone belonging to Jayme Williams four Category A videos of girls aged between six and 10 were discovered.

By David McPhee
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.

A Newburgh man found with indecent images and videos of children on his mobile phone told police he hadn’t been “purposefully” seeking them out.

Jayme Williams, 30, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted being in possession of 100 pornographic images – some of which featured children as young as two years old.

As officers searched Williams’ property and seized his devices, they found indecent videos on his phone that included footage of young girls.

The videos found on Williams’ phone were of the most serious category.

As Williams was arrested, he told police officers that he hadn’t “intended” to download the illegal content and that he hadn’t “purposefully hunted” it out.

His solicitor told the court that his client’s actions have “completely destroyed his life”.

‘It wasn’t something I intended to do’

Fiscal depute Jane Spark told the court that police attended at Williams home on June 8 last year and were afforded entry by his partner.

A search of the property found several devices, which Williams said belonged to him.

One mobile phone that was found was examined and four Category A videos of girls aged between six and 10 were discovered with a total run time of one hour eight minutes.

Around 100 images of child abuse were also found on the phone and featured girls and boys aged between two and 12 years old.

These were all in the A to C category, Ms Spark said.

As he was arrested and taken to Kittybrewster Police Station, Williams was cautioned and arrested.

In reply to caution, he replied: “Just that I’m sorry. It wasn’t something I intended to do. I didn’t go out and purposefully hunt for it.”

In the dock, Williams pleaded guilty to one charge of downloading indecent images of children.

Cops made Williams call his boss, solicitor says

Defending Williams, solicitor Michael Burnett said his client had “fallen down a rabbit hole” online.

“He had gone looking for something else entirely, this has then appeared, and it has progressed from there,” the lawyer said.

“This is a situation of his own doing, but it has completely destroyed his life.”

Mr Burnett even claimed that when police were searching Williams’ home they made him call his employer “there and then” and inform them what had been found.

“As a result, his job is gone,” he said, adding: “Mr Williams has paid dearly for this.”

Sheriff Craig Findlater told Williams that the court takes “an extremely serious view of this type of offending”.

“People who commit these types of offences who go on to receive a community disposal are a small number,” the sheriff said.

He added: “But you have no previous convictions and were of good standing within the community prior to this.

“As much as you have been punished as was described, you have also accepted responsibility for what you did.”

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff Findlater made Williams, of Kestrel Road, Newburgh, subject to a community payback order and ordered him to carry out 130 hours of unpaid work.

He also placed Williams on the sex offenders register for two years.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

Police car outside St Machar Academy
Two men in court after 'traumatic' knife fight near Aberdeen school
To go with story by Graham Fleming. Cops descend on Broad Street Picture shows; Broad Street. Aberdeen. Graham Fleming/DCT Media Date; 09/03/2024
Man in court after pensioner suffers serious wounds in alleged Union Street assault
Headteacher Anna Royle was found guilty of drink-driving after a trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen headteacher who caused crash while five times the limit handed 'significant' road ban
The fatal crash occurred on the A90 near Tipperty, Aberdeenshire. Image: DC Thomson.
Lorry driver admits causing the death of 74-year-old man in A90 crash
Billy Fraser appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
Vodka-swigging van thief ploughed into police car in Stonehaven
Lucas Story recovers at home in Inverness with his wife Ingrid. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'I don't want to walk away': Inverness shop owner determined to return to work…
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a vicious rapist and a danger dog
Natalie Green outside Peterhead Sheriff Court.
'She ruined my wedding': Peterhead woman stole thousands from pals by faking flights to…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Knife-wielding ex boyfriend sparks terror at Aberdeen flats
Stagecoach bus parked at Elgin bus station.
Revealed: Police calls to Elgin bus station treble in 'deeply alarming' trend
3