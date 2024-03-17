Peterhead couple charged with stalking and filming neighbours

A trial has been set for a Peterhead couple charged with stalking their next-door neighbours.

Lodge Walk residents Philip Warren, 30, and Georgie Hitchen, 26, appeared in Peterhead Sheriff Court to deny two stalking and threatening behaviour charges.

Both are alleged to have filmed their neighbours by using a CCTV camera “repeatedly” and are charged with causing them fear and alarm.

The charge goes on to say Warren and Hitchen repeatedly sent messages to their neighbours “questioning them about their whereabouts and activities” while also indicating that they “were aware” of their whereabouts and activities.

Warren is further alleged to have shouted at the neighbours and threatened to kill them both.

Accused told to switch off CCTV

Fiscal depute Eilidh Gunn asked for a non-harassment order to be put in place and for them to cease using CCTV cameras.

Defence agent for Warren and Hitchen, Leonard Birkenshaw said there could be “inadvertent” contact between the four parties given they live next door to each other, adding: “They may potentially bump into each other.”

Mr Birkenshaw told the court his clients would be switching off their CCTV with immediate effect.

The two households have doorways onto a shared landing.

Sheriff Craig Findlater ordered Warren and Hitchen not to approach or contact the pair and added special bail conditions of not using CCTV to film the entrance of their home at Lodge Walk.

They were granted bail and a trial date was set for June 25 this year.