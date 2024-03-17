Peterhead couple charged with stalking and filming neighbours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Peterhead couple charged with stalking and filming neighbours

By Joanne Warnock
A trial has been set for a Peterhead couple charged with stalking their next-door neighbours.

Lodge Walk residents Philip Warren, 30, and Georgie Hitchen, 26, appeared in Peterhead Sheriff Court to deny two stalking and threatening behaviour charges.

Both are alleged to have filmed their neighbours by using a CCTV camera “repeatedly” and are charged with causing them fear and alarm.

The charge goes on to say Warren and Hitchen repeatedly sent messages to their neighbours “questioning them about their whereabouts and activities” while also indicating that they “were aware” of their whereabouts and activities.

Warren is further alleged to have shouted at the neighbours and threatened to kill them both.

Accused told to switch off CCTV

Fiscal depute Eilidh Gunn asked for a non-harassment order to be put in place and for them to cease using CCTV cameras.

Defence agent for Warren and Hitchen, Leonard Birkenshaw said there could be “inadvertent” contact between the four parties given they live next door to each other, adding: “They may potentially bump into each other.”

Mr Birkenshaw told the court his clients would be switching off their CCTV with immediate effect.

The two households have doorways onto a shared landing.

Sheriff Craig Findlater ordered Warren and Hitchen not to approach or contact the pair and added special bail conditions of not using CCTV to film the entrance of their home at Lodge Walk.

They were granted bail and a trial date was set for June 25 this year.

 

