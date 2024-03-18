Man charged over online sexual communications near Buckie

A 71-year-old man has been charged in connection with online sexual communications in Rathven close to Buckie.

Yesterday, officers were called to a house in the village.

It is understood the police were tipped off by online group Protecting Kids Scotland.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “A 71-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with online sexual communications at an address in Rathven on Sunday.

“It follows concerns from members of the public.

“The man has been released on an undertaking and will appear in court at a later date.”