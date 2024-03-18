Crime & Courts Man charged over online sexual communications near Buckie The public raised concerns to the police. By Sean McAngus March 18 2024, 5:21 pm March 18 2024, 5:21 pm Share Man charged over online sexual communications near Buckie Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/crime-courts/6405632/man-charged-online-sexual-communications-rathven-buckie/ Copy Link 0 comment Man charged in Rathven close to Buckie. A 71-year-old man has been charged in connection with online sexual communications in Rathven close to Buckie. Yesterday, officers were called to a house in the village. It is understood the police were tipped off by online group Protecting Kids Scotland. A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “A 71-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with online sexual communications at an address in Rathven on Sunday. “It follows concerns from members of the public. “The man has been released on an undertaking and will appear in court at a later date.”
