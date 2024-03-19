Argyll paedophile who ‘plumbed the very abyss of depravity’ may never be freed from prison

An Argyll paedophile who sexually abused children as young as two and filmed and distributed footage of his vile crimes was given a life sentence today.

Benjamin Young sexually assaulted 10 children and raped one victim on dozens of occasions during a catalogue of prolific offending.

A judge told Young: “This, in my view, is one of the worst cases of its kind to come before the High Court.”

Lord Arthurson said at the High Court in Edinburgh: “Your offending has plumbed the very abyss of depravity.”

First offender Young, 43, earlier pled guilty to 32 offences on an indictment which originally contained 102 charges against him.

The offences he admitted included rape, multiple sex assaults and possession, taking and distribution of indecent images between January 2021 and December 2022. Nearly all the offending occurred in Argyll and Bute.

Minimum of 12 years in prison

Cybercrime experts discovered that Young was active on the Dark Web where he created and moderated online private chat rooms to facilitate the exchange of indecent images of children.

He also induced others to commit sexual offences against children and accepted indecent images of youngsters in exchange for entry to online private chat rooms.

After his home was raided and mobile phones were seized almost 20,000 indecent images and videos were found.

The court heard that Young, who was assessed as posing a high risk, told an expert who prepared a report on him that he was thinking constantly of abusing children.

Lord Arthurson imposed an Order for Lifelong Restriction on Young and ordered that he must serve a minimum term of 12 years imprisonment.

Chef’s address linked to paedophile in Denmark

Under the indeterminate sentence, Young will only ever be released if the Parole Board decides it is no longer necessary for the protection of the public that he remains in prison.

The judge said Young’s crimes were of the “utmost gravity” and he had inflicted abuse on the most defenceless members of society.

Lord Arthurson told Young that when he is released, if ever, was a matter for the parole authorities.

Advocate depute Kath Harper earlier told the court: “The case involves extensive and prolonged sexual offending by Benjamin Young against 10 child complainers, all aged under 13 years at the time the offences were committed, and one adult (female) complainer.

“The accused’s offending encompasses but is not limited to, voyeurism. sexual assault and rape involving young children. It also includes the creation and distribution of indecent videos and images of children, including videos of the accused raping and sexually abusing children,” said the prosecutor.

She said that in December 2022 Police Scotland received intelligence from the National Crime Agency that someone at Young’s address had distributed indecent images of children to a paedophile in Denmark. The material featured girls aged between one and six.

Images ‘at the worst end of the spectrum’

Police seized two mobile phones during searches which were found to have a wealth of incriminating material.

The advocate depute said that because of the volume of images on one of the phones examination of the device was carried out for three months.

She said that some of the images showing child sexual exploitation were deemed to be “at the worst end of the spectrum”.

Young, a chef, was arrested on December 23 in 2022 and taken to Greenock police station. He was interviewed but maintained complete silence throughout.

Defence counsel Ronnie Renucci KC said a report prepared on Young made “rather grim reading” and indicated he has a number of complex and long-standing psychological issues and conditions.

He said: “He recognises the severity of his offences and the consequences of these offences to his victims. He recognises he has significant problems.”

The court made non-harassment orders banning Young from contacting or attempting to contact victims. He was placed on the sex offenders’ register indefinitely.

‘Conviction will serve as a warning to others’

Detective Inspector Adrian Ure, National Child Abuse Investigation Unit, said: “Benjamin Young is a sexual predator who manipulated and abused defenceless young children for his own sexual gratification.

“The nature of his offending, which included multiple serious sexual assaults, was truly horrific and through a long and complex investigation we were able to uncover the significant extent of his criminal behaviour, which also expanded across the dark web.

“He was directly responsible for creating and sharing unspeakable content which contributed to the wider demand and process of child sexual abuse across the world.

“Although what Young has done will no doubt have lasting impacts, we hope this conviction will serve as a warning to others who are involved in this kind of criminality.

“We remain committed to supporting victims of sexual crime and protecting children from harm and abuse. I would urge anyone who is a victim of abuse to speak to police in the knowledge you will be listened to, taken seriously and fully supported.”