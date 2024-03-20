Drunk yob sang sectarian abuse and threatened to eat police officer’s eyeballs

An Aberdeen man shouted sectarian bile about “Fenians” and the pope, spat blood in a police officer’s face and threatened to eat their eyeballs.

Peter Lockhead subjected police and medical staff to horrific abuse when they tried to help him after he was found badly injured on an Aberdeen street.

The 25-year-old, of Rubislaw Den South, then announced his arrival at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with a chorus of “no surrender, the pope’s a bender” before kicking and spitting at police.

He also made disturbingly graphic and detailed threats to find and assault officers’ parents and even grandmothers.

Fiscal depute David Rogers told Aberdeen Sheriff Court police officers were flagged down on Seaforth Road at 1.20am on April 29 2021 to assist an injured male – Lockhead.

Lockhead was sitting on the ground with a “large amount of blood” coming from his head, soaking his clothing and gathering on the pavement.

Spat blood in officer’s face

An ambulance took him to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary but en route Lockhead’s behaviour became “highly volatile” and aggressive, as he verbally abused officers and tried to remove bandages.

Such was the level of his aggression, police had to restrain Lockhead and place him in “double-locked” handcuffs.

Mr Rogers said: “At 2.50am, whilst being wheeled into the accident and emergency department of ARI, the accused again began loudly singing sectarian songs with lyrics including ‘no surrender, the pope’s a bender’ and making reference to ‘Fenians’.”

He was also “thrashing about” and trying to get off the stretcher.

Due to his behaviour, he was cautioned and arrested but “refused to acknowledge this” and started struggling with officers.

Officers had to restrain Lockhead while he was treated by doctors.

Around 3am, Lockhead suddenly and deliberately kicked out from his hospital bed, striking a female officer to the torso with enough force to push her backwards.

As officers responded by again restraining him, Lockhead spat blood directly into the face of a male officer, hitting his forehead, cheek and facemask.

He also spat into another male officer’s face, with saliva hitting his face visor which had been provided by hospital staff.

Lockhead also hit officers with a barrage of foul-mouthed abuse and threats.

‘I’d gouge your eyeballs out’

As the time neared 5am, Lockhead warned one officer: “I’ll bite the f***ing s**** off you, you f***ing ….”

He made an unsuccessful attempt to bite the officer’s hand as he checked his handcuffs.

Just after 5am, Lockhead warned: “See if I got a f***ing hold of your face, I’d f***ing gouge your eyeballs out, I’d f***ing eat them ah.”

He added: “I’ll go to your f***ing door, I’ll punch the f*** out of your mum. I’ll punch the f*** out of your da. I’ll punch the f*** out of your f***ing grandma.

“I don’t give a f***. I’ll punch the f*** out of your f***ing family you f***ing rat.”

Not yet satisfied he had gotten his message across, Lockhead continued: “I’ll put a f***ing staple to their f***ing eyes, the f***ing c***.

“I’ll f***ing grab you by the f***ing throat.”

Appearing in the dock, Lockhead pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and three charges of assaulting police officers.

Defence agent Neil McRobert said his client, who was 22 at the time, resides with his partner and child and is in full-time employment.

Mr McRobert said: “Mr Lockhead had been out drinking with friends.

‘Absolutely disgraceful’

“It would appear at some point later he fell and struck his head.

“Thereafter, he has no recollection of the conduct described.”

Despite not remembering the offences, the solicitor said Lockhead accepted full responsibility and was “disgusted by his behaviour, as he should be”.

Mr McRobert added that his client appeared genuinely remorseful.

Sheriff Graham Buchanan described Lockhead’s behaviour as “absolutely disgraceful”.

However, he also noted that he had made “significant positive steps” to improve his life since.

Sheriff Buchanan said: “You’re working full time and you have a young child.

“I take the view that if I were to impose a custodial sentence, there are other people who would suffer as a result of your behaviour almost three years ago.”

As a direct alternative to prison, he ordered Lockhead to complete 300 hours of unpaid work.

