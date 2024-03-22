Former Aberdeen player in court accused of attempted murder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Former Aberdeen player in court accused of attempted murder

Peter Hetherston, who made 33 appearances for the Pittodrie side, appeared in private at Hamilton Sheriff Court.

By David Meikle
Peter Hetherston appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court.
Peter Hetherston appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court.

A former Aberdeen FC player has appeared in court charged with attempted murder following an alleged incident in a pub.

Peter Hetherston, who also played for Raith Rovers and Falkirk, was arrested after police attended the venue in Bellshill, Lanarkshire.

The 59-year-old has now appeared in private on a petition at Hamilton Sheriff Court.

The ex-midfielder faces one charge of assault to severe injury, permanent disfigurement, permanent impairment, danger to life and attempted murder.

He is accused of a further charge of assault.

Hetherston, of Coatbridge, Lanarkshire, made no plea and was released on bail by Sheriff Ross Macfarlane KC.

No date has been set for a future court appearance.

Raith Hall of Fame member

Hetherston played more than 350 times during his 17-year senior career.

He was a member of the Raith Rovers team which won the First Division in 1992/ 93 under Jimmy Nicoll and played more than 100 times in three years for Rovers.

In 1994 he left for Aberdeen and went on to make 33 appearances for the Pittodrie side.

After he retired from playing, he had spells managing Raith Rovers for two years and Albion Rovers.

He was inducted into the club’s Hall of Fame in 2016.

Hetherston also featured in the 2001 film A Shot At Glory which also featured Robert Duvall and Ally McCoist.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Crime & Courts

Peter Hetherston appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court.
Organised crime gang hit after £100,000 of drugs seized in Aberdeen
Peter Hetherston appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court.
North-east double rapist jailed for seven years
Peter Hetherston appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court.
Firm fined £145,000 after worker dies at site of Baird Family Hospital in Aberdeen
Peter Hetherston appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen cannabis mule caught with £360,000 of drug avoids jail
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
'This is not normal': Sheriff's warning to girl, 16, after string of assaults
Peter Hetherston appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court.
Inverurie man admits sex toy assault on his elderly neighbour
Peter Hetherston appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court.
Tourist who killed girlfriend in crash on Highland holiday avoids prison
crash
Cops seize £13,400 of cocaine from BMW in dramatic bust at roundabout
The Onich Hotel, where the manager was choked
Drunken chef threw deep fat fryer over Highland hotel kitchen
the drink-driving doctor outside court
Drink-driving doctor fell off scooter tackling Aberdeen roundabout