Former Aberdeen player in court accused of attempted murder

A former Aberdeen FC player has appeared in court charged with attempted murder following an alleged incident in a pub.

Peter Hetherston, who also played for Raith Rovers and Falkirk, was arrested after police attended the venue in Bellshill, Lanarkshire.

The 59-year-old has now appeared in private on a petition at Hamilton Sheriff Court.

The ex-midfielder faces one charge of assault to severe injury, permanent disfigurement, permanent impairment, danger to life and attempted murder.

He is accused of a further charge of assault.

Hetherston, of Coatbridge, Lanarkshire, made no plea and was released on bail by Sheriff Ross Macfarlane KC.

No date has been set for a future court appearance.

Raith Hall of Fame member

Hetherston played more than 350 times during his 17-year senior career.

He was a member of the Raith Rovers team which won the First Division in 1992/ 93 under Jimmy Nicoll and played more than 100 times in three years for Rovers.

In 1994 he left for Aberdeen and went on to make 33 appearances for the Pittodrie side.

After he retired from playing, he had spells managing Raith Rovers for two years and Albion Rovers.

He was inducted into the club’s Hall of Fame in 2016.

Hetherston also featured in the 2001 film A Shot At Glory which also featured Robert Duvall and Ally McCoist.

