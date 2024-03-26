Aberdeenshire hammer attacker poses ‘significant risk’ to women

A thug who left his ex-partner traumatised after a savage attack involving a hammer poses a “significant risk” to women.

Drug-fuelled Colin Williamson subjected the terrified woman to a horrific assault and robbery as he chased, battered and even knocked her unconscious.

The 26-year-old committed the sickening offence at an address in Aboyne on September 28 2022.

He initially denied the charge but, after forcing the woman to give evidence in a trial, decided to change his plea and admitted a charge of assault to severe injury and robbery.

Williamson searched his ex-partner’s property, grabbed her, held a knife to her neck, threatened to kill her and pursued her as she frantically tried to escape.

‘You engaged in what can only be described as a savage attack’

He repeatedly grabbed her by the hair and pulled her back into the address, causing her to fall to the floor.

Chillingly, Williamson then struck the woman to the head with a hammer and to the body with pots and various pieces of furniture.

Throughout, Williamson demanded money from his ex, attempted to place his hands under her bra to search for cash and caused her to lose consciousness.

Williamson, of Reid Road, Invergordon, did, following the sickening attack, ultimately manage to rob her of just £20.

Defence agent Liam Mcallister said: “Your Lordship heard the harrowing evidence of the complainer in the trial.

“It was following that that Mr Williamson instructed me to resolve the matter for which we had gone to trial.”

He said the incident occurred through a “combination of genuine psychiatric illness and dealing with that by abusing Xanax”.

Sheriff Graham Buchanan interjected: “That might be an explanation as to why he behaved in such a savage manner.”

Mr Mcallister agreed, adding: “A complete loss of control.

“His previous offending has all been as a result of drink or drug abuse.”

The solicitor accepted his client’s actions had been “disgusting” but indicated he had done “positive work” since by remaining sober and tackling his issues.

‘You have a history of engaging in domestically aggravated offending’

Mr Mcallister said: “There’s undoubtedly recognition from him that he can’t abuse drugs and drink again otherwise he will place himself and others at risk of serious harm.”

Sheriff Buchanan, addressing Williamson directly, said: “You engaged in what can only be described as a savage attack on the complainer which involved the use of weapons.

“You caused her to lose consciousness and you also robbed her of a sum of money.

“It was plain from her demeanour when she gave evidence that she had been highly traumatised by the events of the day in question.

“You have previous convictions for offences aggravated by domestic abuse.

“I recognise that you have not previously served a custodial sentence but this matter is of such seriousness that the only possible disposal is one which includes a significant period of imprisonment.”

The sheriff continued: “You have a history of engaging in domestically aggravated offending.

“You pose a significant risk of causing serious harm to the public on your release, particularly to any woman with whom you may form a relationship.”

He imposed a seven-and-a-half year extended sentence, consisting of four years and six months in custody and a further three years on licence in the community.

Sheriff Buchanan, who imposed a further two months imprisonment in relation to an admitted bail breach, also made a non-harassment order for an indefinite period.

