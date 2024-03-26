Reunion arranged for ex-Highland League players

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Reunion arranged for ex-Highland League players

Scott Taylor is keen to reunite former Highland League stalwarts this summer.

By Callum Law
Scott Taylor is now with Buckie Thistle and is aiming to be top goal scorer and win a third league medal with 3 teams. Pic by Michael Traill 7/8/03
Scott Taylor wants to reunite former Breedon Highland League players.

The 55-year-old, who played for Keith, Cove Rangers, Buckie Thistle and Inverurie Locos in the division, has arranged a reunion for ex-Highland League players this summer.

The get together will take place on Saturday July 6 at Mac’s Pizzeria in Aberdeen from 1pm to 5pm.

During his playing days Taylor enjoyed the sociable nature of the Highland League and is keen to catch up with some familiar faces.

He said: “The Highland League was the best league I played in because of the camaraderie between the players and the teams.

“If you ask anyone that’s played in it they’ll tell you it’s a great league in terms of the social nature of it.

“When you’re out and about you bump into folk you played with or against and you’re friends for life really.

“What’s amazing is you pick up with these people like you haven’t seen them for a day, rather than years in some cases.

Scott Taylor during his playing days.

“Previously I’ve been to, or set-up a couple of reunions for teams I played in and they were great days.

“And I thought there are all these people who have been involved in the league and it would be great if we could have a reunion of sorts for anybody from any club that wants to turn up.

“It’s open to all ex-Highland League players and hopefully everyone that comes along can have a great time.

“I’ve got the likes of Dougie Baxter, Eddie Copland, Billy Ferries, Kris Hunter, Billy Gordon, Darren Still, Graeme Grant, Iain Alexander, Andy MacLeod and Jim Oliver helping to get the word out.

“The support I’ve had for this from lots of folk has been brilliant, it sums up the Highland League really.”

Taylor doesn’t want reunion to be one-off

If the event this summer is a success Taylor would like to repeat it next year in a new location.

He hopes the timing and accessibility of the reunion allows as many former players as possible to attend.

Taylor added: “If it goes well I’d like to try to have it somewhere like Inverness or Elgin next year.

“I wanted to have it before the season starts because a lot of ex-players are either involved at clubs or like going and watching games.

“The date should hopefully make it easier for folk to come along.

“We’re doing it within walking distance of Aberdeen railway station which should hopefully make access reasonably easy.

“I thought 1-5pm also gives people the opportunity to go home at a reasonable time if they want.

“But if guys want to stay on afterwards they can do that as well.”

Anyone interested in attending the reunion in July is asked to contact Taylor by phone on 07880 600039 or by email at rhuadh2002@hotmail.com

Taylor is also looking to speak to anyone who would be interested in sponsoring the food at the reunion.

