Reunion arranged for ex-Highland League players

Scott Taylor wants to reunite former Breedon Highland League players.

The 55-year-old, who played for Keith, Cove Rangers, Buckie Thistle and Inverurie Locos in the division, has arranged a reunion for ex-Highland League players this summer.

The get together will take place on Saturday July 6 at Mac’s Pizzeria in Aberdeen from 1pm to 5pm.

During his playing days Taylor enjoyed the sociable nature of the Highland League and is keen to catch up with some familiar faces.

He said: “The Highland League was the best league I played in because of the camaraderie between the players and the teams.

“If you ask anyone that’s played in it they’ll tell you it’s a great league in terms of the social nature of it.

“When you’re out and about you bump into folk you played with or against and you’re friends for life really.

“What’s amazing is you pick up with these people like you haven’t seen them for a day, rather than years in some cases.

“Previously I’ve been to, or set-up a couple of reunions for teams I played in and they were great days.

“And I thought there are all these people who have been involved in the league and it would be great if we could have a reunion of sorts for anybody from any club that wants to turn up.

“It’s open to all ex-Highland League players and hopefully everyone that comes along can have a great time.

“I’ve got the likes of Dougie Baxter, Eddie Copland, Billy Ferries, Kris Hunter, Billy Gordon, Darren Still, Graeme Grant, Iain Alexander, Andy MacLeod and Jim Oliver helping to get the word out.

“The support I’ve had for this from lots of folk has been brilliant, it sums up the Highland League really.”

Taylor doesn’t want reunion to be one-off

If the event this summer is a success Taylor would like to repeat it next year in a new location.

He hopes the timing and accessibility of the reunion allows as many former players as possible to attend.

Taylor added: “If it goes well I’d like to try to have it somewhere like Inverness or Elgin next year.

“I wanted to have it before the season starts because a lot of ex-players are either involved at clubs or like going and watching games.

“The date should hopefully make it easier for folk to come along.

“We’re doing it within walking distance of Aberdeen railway station which should hopefully make access reasonably easy.

“I thought 1-5pm also gives people the opportunity to go home at a reasonable time if they want.

“But if guys want to stay on afterwards they can do that as well.”

Anyone interested in attending the reunion in July is asked to contact Taylor by phone on 07880 600039 or by email at rhuadh2002@hotmail.com

Taylor is also looking to speak to anyone who would be interested in sponsoring the food at the reunion.