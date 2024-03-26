Man threatened to burn neighbours’ Buckie home with Molotov cocktail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man threatened to burn neighbours’ Buckie home with Molotov cocktail

Jody Bruce terrorised the couple when he lit the petrol bomb but thankfully only succeeded in burning his thumb.

By Jenni Gee
Jody Bruce terrorised neighbours. Image: Facebook / DC Thomson
Jody Bruce terrorised neighbours. Image: Facebook / DC Thomson

A man who threatened to burn his neighbours’ house down with a Molotov cocktail has been jailed.

Jody Bruce went to the next door property and knocked on the window demanding the man come out and talk.

When he refused, Bruce told them he was “going to burn the house down”, stating that he had a “petrol bomb” which he attempted to light.

Bruce, 46, appeared from custody at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of threatening or abusive behaviour towards the couple in relation to the incident on July 25 of last year.

Fiscal depute Pauline Gair told the court that it was the early hours of the morning when police were first called to Anderson Drive in Buckie where both Bruce and his victims lived.

Following an incident, which was not explained to the court, an officer attended at the scene and noted Bruce appeared “confrontational and angry”.

Neighbour saw petrol bomb in hand

Such was his presentation that more police officers were called. When they spoke with him they noted him to be intoxicated and still drinking, but cooperative.

But when police left the scene at 3.40am it was only minutes before Bruce “appeared outside the living room window” of the neighbouring home and knocked on the glass.

“The witness looked up, seeing the accused who shouted at him to come out and talk to him, but he refused,” Mrs Gair said.

“He told [the witness] that if he didn’t go out and talk to him he was going to burn the house down.”

The court heard that the couple then noticed Bruce was holding “what they described as a bottle with thin brown coloured rope and what looks like a grey sock in his hand”.

‘I’m going to get more petrol’

“At this point, the accused stated he had a petrol bomb and started to try and light the rope,” the fiscal depute said, adding that he only succeeded in burning his thumb.

One of the witnesses asked Bruce why he was doing it, while the other captured the scene on her mobile phone.

Bruce then told the pair that “it wasn’t over” and said he was “going to get more petrol”.

Police were called and the mobile phone footage helped identify Bruce.

“The witnesses were visibly shaken and terrified by the accused’s actions and could not understand why he was targeting them,” Mrs Gair told Sheriff Ian Cruickshank.

Officers went to Bruce’s address where they found him to be “hostile” and a bottle with a rope and cloth was found near the door.

Bruce was arrested and subsequent testing revealed the bottle to contain a mix of ethanol and white spirit.

Solicitor Grant Daglish, for Bruce, told the court his client “has no memory of this incident whatsoever”.

He explained that Bruce had been medicated after coming out of a post-surgical coma and that he was an alcoholic who had also been drinking at the time.

“He is a man in poor health,” he said.

Sheriff Cruickshank noted the “potent mix” of chemicals used in the improvised incendiary device.

‘Quite rightly the occupants were concerned and terrified’

He told Bruce: “You claim you have no recollection of the incident and you have no explanation to provide as to why you decided to terrorise neighbours not known to you.

“It is instructive to note police attended in the early hours of the morning, for what reason I am not told, but you did have interaction with them at that time.

“Within minutes, you returned to the locus with what has been described as a bottle containing ethanol and white spirit – what has been historically known as a Molotov cocktail.

“Quite rightly the occupants were concerned and terrified.”

Noting that Bruce had already spent the equivalent of six months on remand in relation to the case, Sheriff Cruickshank jailed him for 26 months.

