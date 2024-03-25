Two on stabbing murder bid charge after Boddam incident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Two on stabbing murder bid charge after Boddam incident

The pair each face a charge of hamesucken, assault to injury, danger to life and attempted murder.

By Danny McKay
Police at the scene on Dundonnie Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Police at the scene on Dundonnie Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Two men have appeared in court charged with attempted murder following an alleged stabbing in Boddam.

Police were called to a property on Dundonnie Street in the village just before midnight on Thursday night heading into Friday morning.

An eyewitness described seeing a man being taken to hospital with serious injuries.

And now, Charlie Coutts, 28, and Stuart Forsyth, 26, have both appeared in private at Peterhead Sheriff Court in connection with the incident.

The pair each face a charge of hamesucken, assault to injury, danger to life and attempted murder.

Coutts, of Aberdeen, also faces a charge of possession of drugs, while Forsyth, of Fraserburgh, is also accused of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Neither accused made any plea or declaration in the behind-closed-doors hearing.

They were both remanded in custody while the case against them was committed for further examination.

They are expected to appear again within the next eight days.

It comes after a 30-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where his injuries were, at the time, described as serious but not life-threatening.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

Police at the scene on Dundonnie Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Moray conman jailed as ringleader of £500,000 fraud and money laundering scheme
Police at the scene on Dundonnie Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Serial Aberdeen rapist caged for 12 years after attacks on women
Stewart Barclay, Turriff man who sent nude images to a child.
Sick serial child predator groped and groomed girls as young as 12 on Snapchat
Police at the scene on Dundonnie Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Pedestrian left with eight broken bones and punctured lung after collision
Police at the scene on Dundonnie Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Exclusive: Missing evidence delays already overdue report into Aberdeen man's police custody death
Police at the scene on Dundonnie Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Weekend court roll – a sex toy pervert and a Highland holiday that ended…
Police at the scene on Dundonnie Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Revealed: How online crypto criminal was unmasked in landmark police probe
Police at the scene on Dundonnie Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Mum given unpaid work for trying to throttle son's girlfriend
Police at the scene on Dundonnie Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
No jail for embezzling Highland hotel workers who paid fake employee
Police at the scene on Dundonnie Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Former Aberdeen player in court accused of attempted murder