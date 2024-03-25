Two on stabbing murder bid charge after Boddam incident

Two men have appeared in court charged with attempted murder following an alleged stabbing in Boddam.

Police were called to a property on Dundonnie Street in the village just before midnight on Thursday night heading into Friday morning.

An eyewitness described seeing a man being taken to hospital with serious injuries.

And now, Charlie Coutts, 28, and Stuart Forsyth, 26, have both appeared in private at Peterhead Sheriff Court in connection with the incident.

The pair each face a charge of hamesucken, assault to injury, danger to life and attempted murder.

Coutts, of Aberdeen, also faces a charge of possession of drugs, while Forsyth, of Fraserburgh, is also accused of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Neither accused made any plea or declaration in the behind-closed-doors hearing.

They were both remanded in custody while the case against them was committed for further examination.

They are expected to appear again within the next eight days.

It comes after a 30-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where his injuries were, at the time, described as serious but not life-threatening.

