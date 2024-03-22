Man in hospital and two arrested after alleged stabbing in Boddam

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Man in hospital and two arrested after alleged stabbing in Boddam

A 30-year-old man was taken to ARI with "serious" injuries.

By Ellie Milne
Police car outside Boddam flats
Police remain at the scene of the alleged attack this monring. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

A 30-year-old man is in hospital with serious injuries after a “stabbing” in Boddam.

Police were called to an incident at a property on Dundonnie Street in the village just before midnight.

Two men, aged 26 and 26, have been arrested in connection with the alleged attack.

The 30-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where his injuries have been described as serious but not life-threatening.

Police officer at Dundonnie Street flats
An officer at the block of flats on Friday. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Police officers were still at the scene this morning as their investigations into the incident continue.

Local residents said they believed a man had been stabbed during the alleged attack.

Police investigating in Boddam

Detective Sergeant Richard Cooper, who is leading the investigation, said: “We were made aware of a 30-year-old man having been attacked in the Dundonnie Street area of Boddam around 11.55pm on Thursday, March 21.

Police car on Dundonnie Street
A police car pictured on the street on Friday morning. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

“The man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment to serious but non-life threatening injuries.

“Two men, aged 28 and 26, have been arrested and inquiries are ongoing.

“I would urge anyone with any information regarding this incident to contact police through 101, quoting reference 4080 of March 21.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Lulzim Musollari, left, and and Cezar Manciu. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen cannabis mule caught with £360,000 of drug avoids jail
Some of the tour operators and golf businesses meeting at Scottish Golf Business Week. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Scottish Golf Tourism Week heads to Aberdeen after successful debut in Inverness
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
'This is not normal': Sheriff's warning to girl, 16, after string of assaults
Peter Thompson, of Aberdeen events venue, P&J Live.
P&J Live chef among winners at big Edinburgh awards bash
Post Thumbnail
Emergency services attend incident on Peterhead street
Sheila Ross - the £1million Bounty Competitions winner. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
£1 million Bounty Competitions winner: 'My dream to retire can finally come true'
Roadworks on Holburn Street criticised by local business owners.
'It's been hell': Businesses lose customers due to ongoing roadworks at Holburn Street
Enthusiastic young cooks at Peterhead Academy.
Can north-east youngsters help safeguard our seafood industry?
Developers fear their grand plans for the former Alba Gate site will be refused by council planners. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
'The mind boggles': Plans to demolish Aberdeen oil office for EV charging site could…
The Bridge of Don bike path could cut down on car use.
New £3m cycle path could link Bridge of Don and Blackdog
2