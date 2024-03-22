Man in hospital and two arrested after alleged stabbing in Boddam

A 30-year-old man is in hospital with serious injuries after a “stabbing” in Boddam.

Police were called to an incident at a property on Dundonnie Street in the village just before midnight.

Two men, aged 26 and 26, have been arrested in connection with the alleged attack.

The 30-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where his injuries have been described as serious but not life-threatening.

Police officers were still at the scene this morning as their investigations into the incident continue.

Local residents said they believed a man had been stabbed during the alleged attack.

Police investigating in Boddam

Detective Sergeant Richard Cooper, who is leading the investigation, said: “We were made aware of a 30-year-old man having been attacked in the Dundonnie Street area of Boddam around 11.55pm on Thursday, March 21.

“The man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment to serious but non-life threatening injuries.

“Two men, aged 28 and 26, have been arrested and inquiries are ongoing.

“I would urge anyone with any information regarding this incident to contact police through 101, quoting reference 4080 of March 21.”