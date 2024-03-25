Masked robbers raid Old Aberdeen convenience store

Police officers are searching for two men who made off with a three-figure sum of money during a robbery in the Spital area of Aberdeen.

The incident happened at the Spital Local Store at around 4pm yesterday afternoon, during which two men entered and threatened a member of staff.

Police say enquiries are ongoing to trace the culprits.

Both men are described as being around 6ft tall and were wearing all black clothing.

They had their faces covered and left in the direction of King Street.

‘Staff were left extremely upset’

Police Scotland’s detective constable Chris McKie said: “Fortunately no one was injured but staff were left extremely upset by what happened.

“We are appealing for anyone who saw anything suspicious or who may know who these men are or where they went to get in touch.”

If you know anything, you are urged to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2170 of Sunday, March 24, 2024.