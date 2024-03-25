Masked robbers raid Old Aberdeen convenience store

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Masked robbers raid Old Aberdeen convenience store

Police are searching for two men who threatened a shop worker.

By Chris Cromar
The convenience store was targeted by masked men. Image: Graham Fleming
The convenience store was targeted by masked men. Image: Graham Fleming

Police officers are searching for two men who made off with a three-figure sum of money during a robbery in the Spital area of Aberdeen.

The incident happened at the Spital Local Store at around 4pm yesterday afternoon, during which two men entered and threatened a member of staff.

Police say enquiries are ongoing to trace the culprits.

Both men are described as being around 6ft tall and were wearing all black clothing.

They had their faces covered and left in the direction of King Street.

Masked robbers entered the shop at the Spital

‘Staff were left extremely upset’

Police Scotland’s detective constable Chris McKie said: “Fortunately no one was injured but staff were left extremely upset by what happened.

“We are appealing for anyone who saw anything suspicious or who may know who these men are or where they went to get in touch.”

If you know anything, you are urged to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2170 of Sunday, March 24, 2024.

The men got away with a three-figure sum of cash

