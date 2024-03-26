Married Aberdeen dad who led ‘crime-free life’ turned into sex predator aged 50

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Married Aberdeen dad who led ‘crime-free life’ turned into sex predator aged 50

Robert Angus, who stalked and sexually assaulted the woman in the city centre, has been handed an extended sentence for the shocking crime.

By Danny McKay
Robert Angus attacked the woman on Ashvale Place. Image: DC Thomson
Robert Angus attacked the woman on Ashvale Place. Image: DC Thomson

A married father who followed a lone female home from a night out and sexually assaulted has been handed an extended sentence.

Robert Angus, who had led a “crime-free and productive life”, committed the sickening attack after stalking his victim through the streets of Aberdeen late at night.

He tailed the woman from Babylon nightclub to Ashvale Place where he lunged at her, tackling her to the ground and sexually assaulted her while she screamed for help.

Angus, of Cove, previously admitted sexual assault to injury.

Now, the 52-year-old predator has been caged and placed on the sex offenders register for an indefinite period.

Robert Angus leaves Aberdeen Sheriff Court to begin his extended sentence. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The court was previously told how the woman left Babylon nightclub on Alford Place at around 3am on October 24 2021 and walked onto Holburn Street.

A driver sitting on Justice Mill Lane at the junction with Holburn Street spotted Angus following the woman and thought it looked suspicious.

As the woman walked onto Ashvale Place, Angus was seen to pause, look around and then continue to follow her.

Detailing the physical and sexual assault, the fiscal depute said Angus grabbed the woman from behind with both arms and “tackled her to the ground”.

Police cordoned off Ashvale Place in Aberdeen as they investigated the sexual assault. Image: DC Thomson

She landed on her back on the cobbled street and Angus “straddled” her before pulling up the front of her dress and sexually assaulting her.

Ms Thompson told the court: “During this, the complainer screamed and shouted at the accused to ‘get away’ and ‘don’t touch me’.”

The woman, who had been using her phone to message friends, accidentally recorded audio of her screaming during the attack, the court was told.

After around a minute, Angus got off the woman and walked off towards Holburn Street.

‘It’s difficult to understand why he chose to do what he did’

Defence counsel David Moggach said: “Mr Angus, having led what appears to be a crime-free and productive life, married with children, decided on October 24 2021 to commit the offence.

“I don’t think he’s able to explain sufficiently why.

“I don’t think all who have had involvement with him since or who know him can understand how he came to do that.”

Mr Moggach passed the sheriff a letter from Angus’ parents to read.

He told the court Angus – who was 50 when he committed the crime – had been experiencing “something of a midlife crisis” and had been on medication for depression.

He went on: “It would appear he wasn’t coping particularly well.

“It came to a head on October 24 24 2021 when he committed this offence.

“Again, it’s difficult to understand why he chose to do what he did.

‘Significant psychological consequences’

“It happened, and it must be accepted it was a thoroughly, thoroughly unpleasant experience for the complainer.

“It’s clear from the impact statement it has left a significant mark on her.

“Mr Angus, certainly when discussing the case with me, is more insightful and is remorseful for his conduct.

“He assures me there will be no repetition.”

Sheriff Graham Buchanan, addressing Angus directly, said: “This was a very serious offence indeed.

“The consequences for your victim have been very significant indeed.

“I have read her victim impact statement which shows clearly that she has suffered significant psychological consequences as a result of what you did.

“It’s plain the only appropriate sentence is one which includes a significant period of imprisonment.

“I’m also satisfied the test for the imposition of an extended sentence is met in this case.”

Sheriff Buchanan imposed a six-and-a-half year extended sentence, consisting of four-and-a-half years in jail and a further two years on licence in the community.

He also made a non-harassment order to prevent Angus approaching or contacting the woman again and placed him on the sex offenders register for an indefinite period.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

