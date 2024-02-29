Married predator followed and sexually assaulted female clubber in Aberdeen city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Married predator followed and sexually assaulted female clubber in Aberdeen city centre

Robert Angus pounced on the woman as she walked along Ashvale Place before straddling her and carrying out the sickening attack.

By Danny McKay
Police sealed off Ashvale Place in the wake of the sex assault. Image: Scott Baxter
Police sealed off Ashvale Place in the wake of the sex assault. Image: Scott Baxter

A married man is behind bars today after he stalked a woman as she walked home from an Aberdeen nightclub before sexually assaulting her in the street.

Robert Angus tailed the lone female after she left Babylon nightclub in the early hours of the morning then grabbed her from behind and tackled her to the ground.

The 52-year-old then sexually assaulted the woman, whose screams were accidentally recorded in a text message she was in the middle of sending to friends.

The deviant husband was cleared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court of a second charge alleging he had instructed his wife to wash clothing to destroy evidence of the attack.

Police at Ashvale Place in Aberdeen where the sexual assault occurred.
Police search for clues in Ashvale Place the day after the attack. Image Scott Baxter

Fiscal depute Rebecca Thompson told the court the woman had been out socialising with friends in Aberdeen city centre during the evening of Saturday, October 23 2021.

Around 3am the next day she left Babylon nightclub on Alford Place and walked onto Holburn Street.

A driver sitting on Justice Mill Lane at the junction with Holburn Street spotted Angus following the woman and thought it looked suspicious.

Ms Thompson said: “Due to the manner of the accused, the witness assessed this to be suspicious and drove onto Holburn Street and thereafter circled the car round and observed that the accused was now closer to the complainer and still following her.

“The complainer was unaware of the accused’s presence.”

As the woman walked onto Ashvale Place, Angus was seen to pause, look around and then continue to follow her.

Terrifying attack on Ashvale Place, Aberdeen

Detailing the physical and sexual assault, the fiscal depute said Angus grabbed the woman from behind with both arms and “tackled her to the ground”.

She landed on her back on the cobbled street and Angus “straddled” her before pulling up the front of her dress and sexually assaulting her.

Ms Thompson told the court: “During this, the complainer screamed and shouted at the accused to ‘get away’ and ‘don’t touch me’.”

The woman, who had been using her phone to message friends, accidentally recorded audio of her screaming during the attack, the court was told.

After around a minute, Angus got off the woman and walked off towards Holburn Street.

As the woman began to run away, the passerby, who by this time had circled his vehicle at the end of Ashvale Place, saw her crying and offered assistance.

He also saw Angus walk off towards Holburn Street.

Predator Robert Angus remanded in custody

Following a major police investigation, which saw Ashvale Place sealed off for many hours, Angus was identified from CCTV as well as card transactions from nearby establishments.

Angus, of Crawton Ness, Cove, pled guilty to a charge of sexual assault to injury.

The charge had originally alleged that Angus also attempted to rape the woman, but this aspect was deleted.

Prosecutors also accepted his not guilty plea to a charge of attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

That charge had alleged Angus removed the fur lining of a jacket he’d been wearing and washed or instructed his wife to wash clothing to “destroy or conceal evidence”.

Sheriff Graham Buchanan deferred sentence on Angus for reports to be prepared and remanded him in custody in the meantime.

