Man facing attempted murder charge over Tillydrone disturbance

A man has appeared in court charged with attempted murder after a 38-year-old was seriously injured in a disturbance in Tillydrone.

A 38-year-old man was taken to hospital following the incident at the city’s Hayton Road just before midnight on Friday January 26.

Two women appeared in connection with the matter in the days following the incident, facing an assault to severe injury, permanent disfigurement and danger of life.

But now, a third person has appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court over the matter – facing a more serious charge.

Perry John Quantrell, of Aberdeen, made no plea in response to a charge of attempted murder.

Police set up a cordon around the area

The case was committed for further examination and Quantrell was granted bail.

A date is yet to be set for the 31-year-old’s next appearance.

Tracey Quantrell, 52, and 18-year-old Ellee Doran – both from Aberdeen – also appeared in connection with the incident at the end of January.

They made no plea to a charge of assault to severe injury, permanent disfigurement and danger of life.

They were also granted bail while the case against them was committed for further examination.

In the aftermath of the “disturbance”, a police presence remained in the area, with officers guarding cordons around the scene, including outside some of the street’s houses.

Police tape was also placed across a back path that leads to a car park and Alexander Terrace.

At the time, a police spokeswoman said: “At around 11.55pm on Friday January 26, we were called to a report of a disturbance at a property on Hayton Road, Aberdeen.

“Emergency services attended and a 38-year-old man was taken to hospital.”

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.