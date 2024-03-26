Man facing attempted murder charge over Tillydrone disturbance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man facing attempted murder charge over Tillydrone disturbance

A 38-year-old man was taken to hospital following the incident at the city’s Hayton Road just before midnight on Friday January 26.

By Danny McKay
Police car outside houses on Hayton Road, Tillydrone.
Police were outside properties on Hayton Road in Tillydrone. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

A man has appeared in court charged with attempted murder after a 38-year-old was seriously injured in a disturbance in Tillydrone.

Two women appeared in connection with the matter in the days following the incident, facing an assault to severe injury, permanent disfigurement and danger of life.

But now, a third person has appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court over the matter – facing a more serious charge.

Perry John Quantrell, of Aberdeen, made no plea in response to a charge of attempted murder.

Police set up a cordon around the area

The case was committed for further examination and Quantrell was granted bail.

A date is yet to be set for the 31-year-old’s next appearance.

Tracey Quantrell, 52, and 18-year-old Ellee Doran – both from Aberdeen – also appeared in connection with the incident at the end of January.

They made no plea to a charge of assault to severe injury, permanent disfigurement and danger of life.

They were also granted bail while the case against them was committed for further examination.

In the aftermath of the “disturbance”, a police presence remained in the area, with officers guarding cordons around the scene, including outside some of the street’s houses.

Police tape was also placed across a back path that leads to a car park and Alexander Terrace.

At the time, a police spokeswoman said: “At around 11.55pm on Friday January 26, we were called to a report of a disturbance at a property on Hayton Road, Aberdeen.

“Emergency services attended and a 38-year-old man was taken to hospital.”

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

