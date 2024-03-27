Highland cannabis grower who was trying for the ‘perfect plant’ spared jail

A drug dealer who was caught with cannabis worth an estimated £19,000 during his quest to “grow the perfect plant” has been spared jail.

William Haig-Thomas admitted being concerned in the supply of the class B drug after selling the cannabis to two of his friends.

Inverness Sheriff Court heard the 27-year-old was “obsessed” with producing the perfect plant and his drug dealing operation was “amateurish”.

A previous hearing had been told that Haig-Thomas had 21 plants, tents and extractor fans as part of what was described as a “professional set-up” at his Highland home.

Fiscal depute Alison Young said on February 28 2022 officers raided Haig-Thomas’ home in Ardmore Road, Edderton.

They found two tented growing areas for plants in a shed and another growing area with tents was discovered in a bedroom.

‘Stuff is excellent’

A mobile telephone seized in the search contained text messages, including one to Haig which said: “Stuff is excellent. From now on will only be getting from you.”

Haig had sent a message reading: “It will only get better.”

There were also requests to reserve “a little smoke” and get “a little smoke on tick” as well as a reference to it being “fifty pounds a Q”.

The plants and herbal matter seized were subsequently confirmed to be cannabis with an estimated potential street value of £19,000.

Haig, who was not present when the warrant was executed, was traced at a neighbouring property.

In a subsequent interview he “made full admissions to owning and setting up all the plants and cannabis”.

Cannabis growing became ‘an obsession’

Mrs Young said he told police the plants had “become a bit of an obsession for him and he was trying to grow the perfect plant”.

At the sentencing hearing, Patrick O’Dea told the court his client had turned to cannabis to help him cope with anxiety after an episode of poor mental health.

He said that Haig-Thomas had only supplied the drug to a couple of friends when asked and was not making a profit from the “amateurish” operation.

He said his client was now attempting to stop using the drug.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank acknowledged this was a case of “social supply”.

He placed first-offender Haig-Thomas on a community payback order requiring him to complete 200 hours of unpaid work in the community, as a direct alternative to a custodial sentence.

He also granted a motion for the forfeiture of all the items seized at the house.