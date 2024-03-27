In numbers: Tracking the reliability of CalMac’s ageing Western Isles ferries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
In numbers: Tracking the reliability of CalMac’s ageing Western Isles ferries

Everyone knows CalMac's fleet is ageing - but is that reflected in the data?

By Eve McLachlan
The Isle of Lewis ferry at Oban. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
The Isle of Lewis ferry at Oban. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Without CalMac’s Western Isles ferries, communities and businesses in the islands simply can’t survive.



Ferry routes are the vital links that connect the Western Isles to Scotland’s mainland. 


Some, like the route between Stornoway and Ullapool, are a lifeline for the area’s biggest towns…


While others provide inter-island connections.


The ferries scandal has seen new vessels for CalMac’s fleet undelivered… 


…And has left these routes served by ferries far older than the recommended age.


…By the end of the decade, Transport Scotland wants all ferries to be under 15 years old.

With figures obtained by the Press & Journal, we can see exactly how age is affecting these vital ferries.

There will always be ferry cancellations, for various reasons. But the percentage of those cancellations caused by technical issues with the vessels themselves, rather than external reasons like poor weather, is increasing over time.

In 2007, the routes saw almost no cancellations due to technical faults.

Now, breakdowns are all too familiar to islanders.

With the increase in technical faults in mind, it’s not surprising that overall reliability across the routes has also dipped.

For both the Stornoway-Ullapool and Uig-Lochmaddy/Tarbert routes, their reliability in 2023 was the lowest in over a decade.

How is CalMac responding to the breakdowns?

A spokesperson for CalMac described the less obvious ways that ageing ferries can impact reliability.

For instance, not only do older ferries break down more, but replacement parts become increasingly harder to source.

Some parts have to be made from scratch – meaning that the ferries are out of service for longer.

“I know that disruption to services due to breakdowns and technical faults is extremely challenging for local communities and I am sorry for the effect this has on customers,” says CalMac’s Chief Executive, Robbie Drummond.

While acknowledging the rise in issues, he noted that “95% of all scheduled sailings go ahead”.

He says that “environmental factors such as adverse weather and tidal conditions” are still the leading cause of cancellations.

CalMac are “working hard” to combat the effects of ageing on the fleet, he says.

‘We face a difficult period’

“Investment in maintenance grew to well over £43m in 2023 compared with just £20m in 2017.”

“The six major and 10 small new vessels coming over the next few years are very much welcome,” Mr Drummond says.

“However, we face a difficult period as we wait in anticipation for them to be fully operational on the network.

“In the meantime, we will continue to work in partnership with local stakeholders and communities to ensure the best possible outcomes for all who rely on our services.”

