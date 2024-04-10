Moray pensioner jailed for historic child sex abuse

An 81-year-old man who molested children in Wester Ross and Moray in the 1970s and 1980s has been jailed for four years.

Alexander Florence had denied targeting two girls aged between 5 and 11 as well as indecently assaulting one of them when she was 16.

But a jury at Inverness Sheriff Court last month took around an hour to convict the widower from Fochabers of three offences.

The trial heard he intimately touched and sexually abused them between 1974 and 1981.

The crimes took place at locations in Mosstodloch, Elgin and Glen Shiel.

Bus stop abuse

One described how she still remembered the smell of the gorse flowers as Florence molested her in woodland.

She also described how he had sat her on his lap with a copy of a newspaper open to page three across her legs as he molested her.

The crimes took place at locations in Mosstodloch, Elgin and Glen Shiel.

The woman, who was the victim of the indecent assault when she was 16, told the court how Florence targeted her at a bus stop, pulling her towards him and pressing himself against her in a state of arousal.

The court heard how she had revealed the abuse to her husband and then eventually contacted police, whose investigation led them to the other victim.

‘These are serious sex offences’

Defence solicitor Robert Cruickshank told Sheriff Sara Matheson: “There are no previous and there has been no subsequent convictions.

“He maintains his innocence and is regarded by the author of the social work report as being of minimal risk (of reoffending).

“He has worked from the age of 15 until 72 when he retired to nurse his ailing but now deceased wife. His son and daughter remain supportive of him.”

Jailing Florence but backdated to March 6 – the date of his remand – Sheriff Matheson told him: “These are serious sex offences with the aggravating factors being that they were committed over a length of time, the frequency of the assaults, the psychological effects on your victims and the fact they were of primary school age.”

Florence was also placed on the Sex Offender’s register for life.