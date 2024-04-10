Moray pensioner jailed for historic child sex abuse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Moray pensioner jailed for historic child sex abuse

Alexander Florence still denies targeting two girls aged between 5 and 11, as well as indecently assaulting one of them when she was 16.

By David Love
Alexander Florence was found guilty of molesting girls in the 70s and 80s.
An 81-year-old man who molested children in Wester Ross and Moray in the 1970s and 1980s has been jailed for four years.

Alexander Florence had denied targeting two girls aged between 5 and 11 as well as indecently assaulting one of them when she was 16.

But a jury at Inverness Sheriff Court last month took around an hour to convict the widower from Fochabers of three offences.

The trial heard he intimately touched and sexually abused them between 1974 and 1981.

The crimes took place at locations in Mosstodloch, Elgin and Glen Shiel.

Bus stop abuse

One described how she still remembered the smell of the gorse flowers as Florence molested her in woodland.

She also described how he had sat her on his lap with a copy of a newspaper open to page three across her legs as he molested her.

The woman, who was the victim of the indecent assault when she was 16, told the court how Florence targeted her at a bus stop, pulling her towards him and pressing himself against her in a state of arousal.

The court heard how she had revealed the abuse to her husband and then eventually contacted police, whose investigation led them to the other victim.

‘These are serious sex offences’

Defence solicitor Robert Cruickshank told Sheriff Sara Matheson: “There are no previous and there has been no subsequent convictions.

“He maintains his innocence and is regarded by the author of the social work report as being of minimal risk (of reoffending).

“He has worked from the age of 15 until 72 when he retired to nurse his ailing but now deceased wife. His son and daughter remain supportive of him.”

Jailing Florence but backdated to March 6 – the date of his remand – Sheriff Matheson told him: “These are serious sex offences with the aggravating factors being that they were committed over a length of time, the frequency of the assaults, the psychological effects on your victims and the fact they were of primary school age.”

Florence was also placed on the Sex Offender’s register for life.

