Aberdeen DJ denies rapes and tells jury two accusers are making it up

An Aberdeen DJ has told a court the two women accusing him of rape are both lying about the alleged attacks.

Alisdair Randalls, who has performed as DJ Ali Randalls, is accused of carrying out the first sexual assault on December 3 2015 at a flat in Aberdeen.

It is claimed that the 30-year-old seized the woman by the wrists, restrained and straddled her, and grabbed her neck.

Randalls is additionally accused of sexually assaulting a second woman at O’Neill’s Bar in Aberdeen’s Back Wynd by touching her bottom over her clothing on January 22 2019.

It is alleged that he then went on to rape the woman at a house in the city the following day.

DJ Ali Randalls was previously the resident DJ at Aberdeen nightclub Nox and also worked in Ibiza at the Ibiza Rocks Hotel and Bar – starting there in 2015 for summer seasons as a sound and lighting technician.

The jury was told that Randalls was acquitted of a rape allegation in the Spanish courts in July 2021.

Policewoman claims DJ raped her in Ibiza

The woman involved in that case also gave evidence at the High Court in Aberdeen, by request of the Crown.

The woman, who is a serving police officer in London, said Randalls had come to her bedroom at the Ibiza Rocks Hotel after giving her a lift home on September 13 2019.

She told the jury that Randalls had pushed her onto the bed and pinned her down and raped her.

Randall’s defence agent Drew McKenzie asked why she hadn’t shouted out for help, and she replied: “Even if I had shouted, no one would have heard me. When the music is on outside, no one could hear you shout.”

The lawyer pressed her again about why she didn’t shout and she replied: “No one would have heard me. I’m not scared of Ali, I wasn’t in fear on my life. I just wanted him to leave.”

Mr McKenzie read out text messages the woman had sent to Randalls after the incident.

In one the woman said she felt “violated” and that she had told him “multiple times to stop”.

Another read: “You sexually assaulted me and pretty much raped me Ali.”

Randalls replied: “I realise that.”

The woman then messaged Randalls to say: “You f****** raped me – you did it in my own bed.”

When asked by fiscal Ali Murray why she had travelled to Aberdeen to give evidence, the woman said: “I was summoned here by the court. I don’t want him to get away with it again.”

Alleged victim’s text: ‘I told him, no means no’

A former flat-mate and friend of the woman allegedly raped by Randalls in 2015 told the court the day after the incident her friend had been “crying hysterically” and had told her “he raped me”.

“She didn’t really want to talk about it,” she said. “Later in the week I saw bruises on her arms and also more on her chest – in-between her breasts.”

Another woman, who was a friend of the alleged victim from 2019, also gave evidence and told the court she had messaged her friend about Randalls.

In one, the alleged victim messaged her to say: “I told him, no means no – I legit told him no 15 times.”

Mr Murray asked about her police statement and read out part of it to jog her memory.

It said: “She said that she had given in and slept with him and had sex with him, but not willingly.”

Mr Murray also asked how her friend had seemed when she next saw her and she replied: “She was a broken woman.”

DJ takes witness stand and denies rapes

Randalls gave evidence and told the court that he had met the first woman in 2015 through Tinder.

He said she had messaged him in the early hours of December 3 and they arranged to meet.

“I met her outside her halls of residence,” Randalls said. And went on to say they walked to his flat on James Street at around 2.30am.

He then told the court they had “five to ten minutes” of consensual sex, and she left at around 6am and “seemed fine”.

Defence agent McKenzie asked him about the text messages between the two after that night.

The woman text: “Do you even remember last night and the fact that no means no?”

Randalls replied: “I don’t remember sorry.”

She then messaged: “Well, it wasn’t cool.”

“I apologise”, Randalls replied, “if I have p***** you off, I’m sorry”.

She then said: “You weren’t really listening to me. When I said no, you continued.”

Randalls then replies: “F***, sorry.”

Mr McKenzie asked him why he had apologised, Randalls replied: “I was saying sorry about her statement and about the way she felt.”

Accused says he apologised for being ‘overly flirtatious’

Mr McKenzie also asked him about the woman he is alleged to have raped in 2019 after a night out in O’Neill’s bar.

He said: “We did kiss and cuddle. I never touched her vagina or took my trousers off or inserted my penis in her.”

Mr McKenzie also quoted from messages the woman had received from Randalls the next day in which he apologised.

“Why did you apologise?” he asked Randalls.

“It was for being overly flirtatious,” he replied.

The court heard the following day, the woman asked him to come to her flat so they could chat about it. He told the court he went there but nothing had happened.

When asked about the incident in Ibiza, Randalls said the sex had been consensual and the woman had “jokingly” told him to stop, but then “put more pressure on my hand”.

However, he told the court that the woman had “very suddenly and sternly” told him to stop and he did.

When asked why he had replied “I realise that” to her message saying he had raped her, Randalls said: “I realised when she had said that that was what she was accusing me of.”

Accused claims both women are making it up

Randalls was placed on remand in Ibiza while he waited for his trial, at which he was acquitted.

Under cross-examination, fiscal Mr Murray asked why these three unconnected women would conspire against him and allege rapes, Randalls replied: “I don’t know.”

He suggested to Randalls that in the text messages where he apologised, he was in fact “apologising for raping her”. Randalls replied: “No.”

He was also asked why, when the woman in Ibiza had told him he had raped her, he hadn’t denied it and instead replied: “I realise that”.

Randalls answered: “I didn’t want to make a big scene – I was at work.”

Randalls claimed the two women in Aberdeen only came forward after seeing the newspaper articles about his case in Ibiza and were both making up the allegations.

The trial, before Lord Colbeck, continues.