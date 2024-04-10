Drink-driver jailed over hit-and-run death of Argyll grandfather

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Drink-driver jailed over hit-and-run death of Argyll grandfather

Robert Brown, 27, collided with Jimmy Harris, 61, near the village of Taynuilt, before fleeing for 65 miles to his home in Dumbarton.

By James Mulholland
Jimmy Harris, 61, was struck by a car near the village of Taynuilt. Image: Police Scotland
Jimmy Harris, 61, was struck by a car near the village of Taynuilt. Image: Police Scotland

A drink-driver driver who killed an Argyll pedestrian and fled 65 miles from the scene with a broken windscreen has been jailed for six years.

Robert Brown, 27, collided with Jimmy Harris, 61, near the village of Taynuilt, near Oban, on October 10 2021.

The High Court in Glasgow heard how Brown left him for dead and drove to Dumbarton, later telling police he thought he hit a deer. He was three times the drink-driving limit.

Brown pled guilty to a charge of causing death by dangerous driving before judge Lord Scott last January.

Sentence was deferred until today when he appeared via video link before the judge who sat at the High Court in Edinburgh.

During today’s proceedings, defence advocate Tony Lenehan KC told Lord Scott of his client’s remorse of his actions.

Observers sitting in the court could see Brown weeping as his counsel spoke.

However, the judge made reference to information which had been provided to him by Mr Harris’s family.

Passing sentence, Lord Scott told Brown that he would have received nine years had he not pleaded guilty.

Jimmy Harris died after being hit by a car on the A85 Oban road in October 2021. Image: Police Scotland

Speaking about Mr Harris, Lord Scott added: “His death has devastated those who knew him and his death has had an ongoing impact on their mental health.

“I have read their moving victim impact statements. I note his death robbed him of the opportunity to meet his two latest grandchildren.

“Only a custodial sentence is appropriate in these circumstances. It is necessary to punish you and to deter others from behaving in this way and to protect the public from you.”

At the earlier hearing, the court heard that Mr Harris, a father of two who worked as a ferry motorman, had been at a friend’s birthday party with his wife Andrea.

He left the party alone at the end of the night and took the “dark” route back home on an unlit road.

Brown, of Shotts, Lanarkshire, was staying at a hotel in Taynuilt for work purposes.

CCTV showed Brown drinking alcohol before he left the hotel in his car with his belongings around 12.15am.

The exact details of the collision are unknown as there were no eye witnesses. It is believed the crash happened about 15 minutes later.

Police closed the A85 near Taynuilt to carry out investigations.

Prosecutor Gavin Anderson KC told the court Mr Harris was “projected from the Skoda” and came to rest next to a grass verge.

Brown accepted that he was travelling in excess of the 30mph speed limit.

A member of the public found Mr Harris on the road unconscious with a serious head injury after 1am.

A 999 call was made and Mr Harris was pronounced dead at 01:39.

Mr Anderson stated Mr Harris was “immediately dead” after the collision.

He was found to have suffered multiple skull fractures, multiple rib fractures, a fractured spleen and a fractured pelvis.

The court heard that Brown made 32 calls to his parents as he drove the 65 miles to Dumbarton.

His car was later recovered and it was noted there was “windscreen damage with no clear view.”

Police traced Brown to his home, where he became upset and told officers: “I thought I hit a deer.”

Brown’s phone was later analysed and he was found to have searched the internet for news in the Oban and Taynuilt areas.

He also accessed a news report on a “man who died following an early morning hit and run in Taynuilt”.

‘He knows that jail is inevitable’

Mr Lenehan told the court at that hearing that his client had received a call that night from his pregnant partner which alerted him to a medical issue.

The advocate said: “He took the decision that he should go back.”

On Wednesday, Mr Lenehan told the court that his client was sorry for his actions.  The court also heard that following the offence, Brown was diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder.

He added: “Mr Brown has wrought or caused the utter devastation on Mr Harris’s family.

“He is a hard working young man who has a pro-social outlook.”

“He knows that jail is inevitable.”

Lord Scott also banned Brown from driving for 12 years.

More from Crime & Courts

Jimmy Harris, 61, was struck by a car near the village of Taynuilt. Image: Police Scotland
Aberdeen DJ denies rapes and tells jury two accusers are making it up
Inverness Sheriff Court
Highland teen tried to make a run for it after being sentenced to detention
Jimmy Harris, 61, was struck by a car near the village of Taynuilt. Image: Police Scotland
Moray pensioner jailed for historic child sex abuse
Inverness sheriff court
Suspected drug dealer smashed phone on ground when it started ringing while talking to…
Jimmy Harris, 61, was struck by a car near the village of Taynuilt. Image: Police Scotland
'Where I come from we kill police': Aberdeen man's chilling warning
Jimmy Harris, 61, was struck by a car near the village of Taynuilt. Image: Police Scotland
Sheriff slams 'young and naive' football fans as Aberdeen teen appears in court over…
Jimmy Harris, 61, was struck by a car near the village of Taynuilt. Image: Police Scotland
Drug-fuelled criminals jailed for George Street assault that used car as a weapon
Jimmy Harris, 61, was struck by a car near the village of Taynuilt. Image: Police Scotland
Jail warning for Highland teen who drove over man's legs in Transit van
Jimmy Harris, 61, was struck by a car near the village of Taynuilt. Image: Police Scotland
Former Aberdeen auxiliary nurse who poisoned child jailed for seven years
Jimmy Harris, 61, was struck by a car near the village of Taynuilt. Image: Police Scotland
Peterhead OAP avoids jail after admitting killing pensioner in rural crash