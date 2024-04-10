Drink-driver jailed over hit-and-run death of Argyll grandfather

A drink-driver driver who killed an Argyll pedestrian and fled 65 miles from the scene with a broken windscreen has been jailed for six years.

Robert Brown, 27, collided with Jimmy Harris, 61, near the village of Taynuilt, near Oban, on October 10 2021.

The High Court in Glasgow heard how Brown left him for dead and drove to Dumbarton, later telling police he thought he hit a deer. He was three times the drink-driving limit.

Brown pled guilty to a charge of causing death by dangerous driving before judge Lord Scott last January.

Sentence was deferred until today when he appeared via video link before the judge who sat at the High Court in Edinburgh.

During today’s proceedings, defence advocate Tony Lenehan KC told Lord Scott of his client’s remorse of his actions.

Observers sitting in the court could see Brown weeping as his counsel spoke.

However, the judge made reference to information which had been provided to him by Mr Harris’s family.

Passing sentence, Lord Scott told Brown that he would have received nine years had he not pleaded guilty.

Speaking about Mr Harris, Lord Scott added: “His death has devastated those who knew him and his death has had an ongoing impact on their mental health.

“I have read their moving victim impact statements. I note his death robbed him of the opportunity to meet his two latest grandchildren.

“Only a custodial sentence is appropriate in these circumstances. It is necessary to punish you and to deter others from behaving in this way and to protect the public from you.”

At the earlier hearing, the court heard that Mr Harris, a father of two who worked as a ferry motorman, had been at a friend’s birthday party with his wife Andrea.

He left the party alone at the end of the night and took the “dark” route back home on an unlit road.

Brown, of Shotts, Lanarkshire, was staying at a hotel in Taynuilt for work purposes.

CCTV showed Brown drinking alcohol before he left the hotel in his car with his belongings around 12.15am.

The exact details of the collision are unknown as there were no eye witnesses. It is believed the crash happened about 15 minutes later.

Prosecutor Gavin Anderson KC told the court Mr Harris was “projected from the Skoda” and came to rest next to a grass verge.

Brown accepted that he was travelling in excess of the 30mph speed limit.

A member of the public found Mr Harris on the road unconscious with a serious head injury after 1am.

A 999 call was made and Mr Harris was pronounced dead at 01:39.

Mr Anderson stated Mr Harris was “immediately dead” after the collision.

He was found to have suffered multiple skull fractures, multiple rib fractures, a fractured spleen and a fractured pelvis.

The court heard that Brown made 32 calls to his parents as he drove the 65 miles to Dumbarton.

His car was later recovered and it was noted there was “windscreen damage with no clear view.”

Police traced Brown to his home, where he became upset and told officers: “I thought I hit a deer.”

Brown’s phone was later analysed and he was found to have searched the internet for news in the Oban and Taynuilt areas.

He also accessed a news report on a “man who died following an early morning hit and run in Taynuilt”.

‘He knows that jail is inevitable’

Mr Lenehan told the court at that hearing that his client had received a call that night from his pregnant partner which alerted him to a medical issue.

The advocate said: “He took the decision that he should go back.”

On Wednesday, Mr Lenehan told the court that his client was sorry for his actions. The court also heard that following the offence, Brown was diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder.

He added: “Mr Brown has wrought or caused the utter devastation on Mr Harris’s family.

“He is a hard working young man who has a pro-social outlook.”

“He knows that jail is inevitable.”

Lord Scott also banned Brown from driving for 12 years.