Home News Crime & Courts

Man jailed for 11 years after being convicted of rapes in Shetland and Orkney

Sean Casey, 69, was found guilty of three charges of rape and one of indecent assault at a seven-day trial at Aberdeen High Court last month.

By Joanne Warnock
Sean Casey, who has been convicted of shetland orkney rapes
Sean Casey, 69, was found guilty of three charges of rape. Image: Police Scotland

A former Shetland man has been jailed for 11 years after being convicted of the “abhorrent” rapes of two women.

Sean Casey, 69, was found guilty of three charges of rape and one of indecent assault at a seven-day trial at Aberdeen High Court last month.

Appearing by way of a video link from prison, Casey spoke only to confirm his name.

Casey’s defence agent Brian Gilfeather said his client was of “poor health” and had denied the charges at the trial, adding: “He continues to maintain his innocence as can be seen in the background report.

“I don’t have a great deal to say other than he still maintains his innocence.

“The rape allegations, as serious as they are in themselves, do not contain any aggravated violence that we often see with charges of this sort.”

‘You do not show remorse or victim empathy in any way’

Judge William Summers said the offences within the charges related to “decades” and the repeated rape of a woman at two addresses in Dunrossness.

One of the victims was aged only 16 when she was first raped by Casey, the court heard.

Casey, now of Limavady, County Derry, was found guilty of raping the first woman between May 1984 and March 2016 and the teenager from June 1998 to August 1999.

Some of the offences also took place in Orkney at an address at Saint Orla.

Further charges of threatening and abusive behaviour and stalking dating from 2016 to 2020 were dropped at the trial.

‘Your abuse on your victims has been profound’

Judge Summers said Casey’s position had been to deny any of the offences took place and continued: “But the jury accepted the evidence from the complainers.

“It is clear that your position remains the same and you do not accept your responsibility or show remorse or victim empathy in any way.

“Your crimes were abhorrent. The nature of them will cause serious physiological harm to your survivors – that much is clear from the victim impact statements.

“Each is harrowing, but for [the teen] in particular it makes difficult reading.”

On sentencing Casey to 11 years in prison he said: “Your abuse on your victims has been profound – with traumatic consequences.

“These two courageous women will overcome this and I hope it does not define them.”

Detective Constable Emma Ellis said: “Casey has been found guilty of his crimes and now faces the consequences.

“I hope these women will take some form of justice from the outcome in court as they continue to move forward with their lives.”

