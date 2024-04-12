Aberdeen hidden camera voyeur ordered to pay victim compensation

An Aberdeen pervert who set up a hidden camera to record a colleague getting changed has been ordered to pay his victim compensation.

Michael Strachan was caught out when the woman spotted his concealed iPhone recording her at Parcelforce Worldwide facility on Wellington Circle.

The shocked woman picked up the phone and, watching the video back, saw that it also recorded Strachan setting up the device.

Strachan, 64, of Deansloch Terrace, Aberdeen, previously pled guilty to a charge of voyeurism.

In that hearing, the court heard a detailed description of the offence and sentence was deferred for reports.

Now, Strachan has returned to the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to learn his fate.

Sheriff Lindsay Foulis fined Strachan £1,040 and ordered him to pay his victim £500 in compensation.

He also placed him on the sex offenders register for five years.

Previously, fiscal depute Jennifer Pritchard told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened in May last year.

She said: “Around 9.15am, the complainer attended to commence her shift.

“She began to undress to change into her work clothes.”

The woman had removed her shoes and began to remove her trousers when she spotted the “partially hidden” iPhone pointing towards her.

Ms Pritchard went on: “The complainer picked up the phone and observed it was recording video.

“She stopped the recording and reviewed the footage captured.

“The footage captured a male begin the recording before placing the mobile phone there.”

The video, which was almost a quarter of an hour long, also showed the woman in her underwear and in a state of undress.

Left in a state of “panic and disgust”, the woman deleted the video and alerted colleagues.

Strachan was confronted by his manager and admitted: “I did this.”

He was immediately suspended and the police were contacted.

After being arrested, Strachan admitted to setting the phone up with the intention of recording the woman.

