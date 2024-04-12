Aberdeen hidden camera voyeur ordered to pay victim compensation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen hidden camera voyeur ordered to pay victim compensation

Michael Strachan was caught out when the woman spotted his concealed iPhone recording her at Parcelforce Worldwide facility on Wellington Circle.

By Danny McKay
Michael Strachan leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Michael Strachan leaving court. Image: DC Thomson

An Aberdeen pervert who set up a hidden camera to record a colleague getting changed has been ordered to pay his victim compensation.

Michael Strachan was caught out when the woman spotted his concealed iPhone recording her at Parcelforce Worldwide facility on Wellington Circle.

The shocked woman picked up the phone and, watching the video back, saw that it  also recorded Strachan setting up the device.

Strachan, 64, of Deansloch Terrace, Aberdeen, previously pled guilty to a charge of voyeurism.

In that hearing, the court heard a detailed description of the offence and sentence was deferred for reports.

Michael Strachan leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Michael Strachan leaving court. Image: DC Thomson

Now, Strachan has returned to the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to learn his fate.

Sheriff Lindsay Foulis fined Strachan £1,040 and ordered him to pay his victim £500 in compensation.

He also placed him on the sex offenders register for five years.

Previously, fiscal depute Jennifer Pritchard told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened in May last year.

She said: “Around 9.15am, the complainer attended to commence her shift.

“She began to undress to change into her work clothes.”

The woman had removed her shoes and began to remove her trousers when she spotted the “partially hidden” iPhone pointing towards her.

Ms Pritchard went on: “The complainer picked up the phone and observed it was recording video.

“She stopped the recording and reviewed the footage captured.

“The footage captured a male begin the recording before placing the mobile phone there.”

Michael Strachan.
Michael Strachan leaving court. Image: DC Thomson

The video, which was almost a quarter of an hour long, also showed the woman in her underwear and in a state of undress.

Left in a state of “panic and disgust”, the woman deleted the video and alerted colleagues.

Strachan was confronted by his manager and admitted: “I did this.”

He was immediately suspended and the police were contacted.

After being arrested, Strachan admitted to setting the phone up with the intention of recording the woman.

