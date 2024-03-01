Aberdeen voyeur set up hidden camera to film colleague getting undressed

An Aberdeen pervert who set up a hidden camera to record a colleague getting changed has been placed on the sex offenders register.

Michael Strachan was caught out when the woman spotted his concealed iPhone at Parcelforce Worldwide facility on Wellington Circle.

Alarmed, the woman picked up the phone and saw that it was recording a video.

When she stopped it and watched the footage back, she discovered that, as well as capturing her in her underwear, it also showed the 64-year-old voyeur setting up the device.

Fiscal depute Jennifer Pritchard told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened in May last year.

She said: “Around 9.15am, the complainer attended to commence her shift.

“She began to undress to change into her work clothes.”

The woman had removed her shoes and began to remove her trousers when she spotted the “partially hidden” iPhone pointing towards her.

Ms Pritchard went on: “The complainer picked up the phone and observed it was recording video.

“She stopped the recording and reviewed the footage captured.

“The footage captured a male begin the recording before placing the mobile phone there.”

The video, which was almost a quarter of an hour long, also showed the woman in her underwear and in a state of undress.

Left in a state of “panic and disgust”, the woman deleted the video and alerted colleagues.

Strachan was confronted by his manager and admitted: “I did this.”

He was immediately suspended and the police were contacted.

After being arrested, Strachan admitted to setting the phone up with the intention of recording the woman.

Strachan, of Deansloch Terrace, Aberdeen, pled guilty to a charge of voyeurism.

Sheriff Edward Gilroy deferred sentence until April for background reports.

In the meantime, he made Strachan subject to the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act.

Defence agent Shane Campbell reserved mitigation until the sentencing hearing.

