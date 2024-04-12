11 of the biggest social media influencers in the Highlands and Islands

It is no surprise that social media now plays a huge part in all of our daily lives.

From Facebook to Instagram and YouTube, there are several platforms to engage with people from around the world.

With that said, many individuals in Inverness and the Highlands and Islands are using an online platform to their advantage.

Whether that’s to campaign for worthy causes or to showcase snippets of their lifestyles, influencers have started a trend which many aspire to follow.

Several of the region’s top influencers have amassed a large following on their social media platforms such as TikTok, YouTube and Instagram.

We take a look at some of the most prominent Inverness, Highlands and Islands influencers who are making a name for themselves in the digital world.

The Hebridean Baker

Who? Coinneach MacLeod, known as The Hebridean Baker is the ‘Best-selling Scottish cookbook author 2021 & 2022 and second best porridge-maker in the world’.

Born and raised in the Isle of Harris, he claimed the title of Scotland’s number-one cookbook author two years running.

Becoming a TikTok sensation, he has racked up over 252,000 followers posting regular content as he travels the world, sharing the culture and heritage of his Hebridean home.

How to follow: You can follow The Herbidean Baker on TikTok

Island Larder

Who? Nicola and Magnus have transformed their business into an online sensation.

Successfully managing to put Shetlands on the map, their online presence on TikTok has turned into a triumph.

The pair – who strive to make Shetlands capital more vibrant, alive and fun – have turned their Shetland Fudge Company into a premium bespoke chocolate company.

They make fudge, truffles, tablet, Puffin Poo, preserves and gourmet Mallow entirely by hand and have their fans drooling over their content daily.

How to follow: The pair’s TikTok page, called Island Larder, can be followed here.

Stoltman Brothers

Who? The Stoltman Brothers, from Invergordon in the Scottish Highlands, are famous for being the world’s strongest brothers.

Luke Stoltman, is the eldest of the two siblings and has had a passion for fitness and strength training from a young age. In his career he has claimed the title of being Europe’s strongest man.

While, Tom Stoltman, inspired by Luke’s success as Scotland’s Strongest Man, took up weight training during his teenage years and has gone on to become a two-time world’s strongest man.

How to follow: The Stoltman Brothers regularly post about their fitness journey’s on YouTube.

Andy the Highlander

Who? You might recognise Andy the Highlander from a TV show called Outlander.

He was a self employed electrician, who had always dreamed of being an actor and has since turned that dream into a reality.

Appearing on four seasons of the hit TV show, he started to meet with fans from all over the world, immersing himself in 18th Century Scottish history. Fast forward to today, he now takes people on tours of his homeland.

How to follow: Andy the Highlander can be followed on several social media platforms by visiting his website here.

Niamh Mackinnon

Who? Niamh Mackinnon, from the Highlands, has risen to the top of the influencing game here in Scotland.

The 21-year-old has over 4 million likes on TikTok and more than 21,000 followers on Instagram.

She shares a glimpse into her daily life, providing vlogs about fashion and wellness, as well as a look into her home and lifestyle.

How to follow: Niamh Mackinnon is on YouTube and also posts every day on her Instagram.

Finlay Wilson

Who? Known as a kilted yoga expert, Finlay Wilson brings a whole new meaning to the exercise.

Being a bestselling author of ‘Kilted Yoga’ and ‘Wild Kilted Yoga,’ Finlay passionately bridges the gap, connecting individuals to this ancient practice.

With over 110,000 followers on Instagram, he has become famous for being the yoga teacher who dons a kilt in Scotland.

How to follow: Finlay regularly posts on his Instagram page, which you can follow here.

Haimandawa

Who? Adam and Kelly are Scottish food bloggers based in Inverness who have been blogging their edible adventures for years.

The pair are passionate about local cuisine and like to share their top Scottish spots to grab a bite to eat.

Their Instagram page, Haimandawa, has amassed a following of over 12,000 followers as they engage with their fans daily.

How to follow: Adam and Kelly regularly post on their Instagram page.

Valerie Mackay

Who? Valerie Mackay is an NHS data analyst turned influencer and model based in Inverness.

The 61-year-old made the scary decision to leave her job back in 2022 to take up influencing full-time.

Since then she has appeared in photoshoots YSL beauty and L’Oréal campaign’s, attending high-profile events in London meeting the likes of Charlotte Tilbury.

How to follow: Valerie was recently featured in the Press & Journal and can also be followed on Instagram.

The Highland Mummy

Who? Becky Oman is an influencer from the Highlands, best-known for her Instagram page which has almost 38,000 followers.

Becky is a mum to her little boy called, Tommy, who joins her on her adventures exploring parts of the country.

She posts updates to her thousands of online followers everyday, sharing snippets of her family life, as well as useful parenting tips and travel blogs.

How to follow: Becky regularly posts on Instagram and also shares vlogs on YouTube.

Positively Katie

Who? Katie Urquhart is a body positivity influencer based in Inverness, and has recently joined BBC’s the Social as a contributor.

Katie fundraises and uses her platforms to amplify causes and people she cares about.

With over 37,000 followers on Instagram, she regularly posts inspiring content and takes her followers along with her during her travels.

How to follow: Katie often posts on YouTube and Instagram.

Caroline McQuistin

Who? Caroline McQuistin is a content creator based in the Isle of Skye, who has amassed a following of over 200,000 on Instagram.

The young influencer is becoming one of the rising names in the Highlands and Islands and likes to share snippets into her home life.

Posting everything from ravel vlogs, to ‘a day in the life with me’ videos, as well as interior design posts from her country home.

How to follow: Caroline can be followed on Instagram here.