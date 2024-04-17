Banff thug handed two more months in jail after admitting ‘testosterone-fuelled stupidity’

A Banff thug has been given two extra months in jail after admitting threatening an ex-friend with a baton in what was dubbed “testosterone-fuelled stupidity”.

Calvin Gallon, 24, appeared from custody at Banff Sheriff Court alongside sidekick Steven Chalmers, 44.

Gallon pled guilty to behaving in a threatening and abusive manner towards his former pal whilst being in possession of a baton.

Chalmers, who the court was told was merely there for back-up, pled guilty to the same charge but not to having a weapon.

A further charge of Chalmers having a bladed weapon was dropped as was a charge of them both using a baton to damage a car belonging to their victim.

Fiscal depute Claire Stewart told the court that the pair had gone to the house of the victim’s partner on Old School Place in Banff on June 13 2022.

Arranged to have a fight

The man and his girlfriend “became aware” that the two men were outside in the car park and both were shouting up at him in a bid to entice him outside for a fight.

Ms Stewart added: “When they realised Gallon had a weapon, they contacted the police.”

Speaking on behalf of both Gallon and Chalmers, defence agent Leonard Birkenshaw said Gallon and the victim had been “close friends” in the past but had had a disagreement, which had “festered”.

Mr Birkenshaw continued: “[The complainer] had previously come round to Mr Gallon’s house to challenge him to a fight, but Mr Gallon had replied to say he couldn’t leave his property because he was on a tag for taping a disabled man to his mobility scooter.

“Arrangements were made to meet up when the tag was not in place. This was testosterone-fuelled stupidity.”

Mr Birkenshaw then told the court that Gallon had gone to meet his victim to have a “square go” and words were exchanged at 5.30pm on the day in question, before Gallon’s curfew.

Apologies to woman

Mr Birkenshaw told the court that his clients wanted to apologise to the lady whose house they attended, adding: “She should never have been caught up in it – it would have been upsetting for her.”

The court heard Gallon is currently serving a lengthy jail sentence until January 2025 after he admitted attacking another former friend with a baseball bat a bottle of Buckfast.

Gallon smashed the bottle over the man’s head and stabbed him with the shards of broken glass, Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard.

Gallon sat in the dock between two security guards and appeared to be enjoying his time away from prison, laughing and chatting to Chalmers as they waited for proceedings to begin.

Gallon has a history of violence

Mr Birkenshaw said Chalmers, who appeared in court using crutches, has a “lengthy record”, but nothing for violence or breach of the peace.

“90% is road traffic stuff,” he said. “Violence is not something he gets caught up in. He had been there as a second to Gallon in this matter.

“He had very little participation apart from being there and joining in with shouting up to the windows.”

Sheriff Robert MacDonald on sentencing Gallon said he had been the instigator of the incident and that he had a record for violence.

He handed Gallon 60 days in prison, which he will serve once his current sentence has expired.

Chalmers, of Whinhill Terrace, Banff was fined £380.

Sheriff MacDonald also ordered that the baton involved be forfeited.