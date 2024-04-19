Aberdeen thug admits spitting ‘blood mixed with saliva’ at police officer

A thug tried to spit a mixture of saliva and blood at an officer’s face while he was being arrested in Aberdeen.

Kevin Roney, 39, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted assaults against two police officers on Garthdee Drive in the city.

While being arrested Roney spat blood and saliva at one officer’s face before kicking a female officer to the head.

His solicitor told the court that Roney had expressed his “disgust and shame” over his actions.

Police tried to restrain accused

Fiscal depute Eilidh Gunn told the court that at around 6.10pm March 19 this year, police constables had reason to attend at an address on Garthdee Drive to speak to Roney.

But when the officers attempted to engage him in conversation, Roney immediately became aggressive and had to be restrained on the ground.

As they tried to arrest Roney he turned his head and spat saliva mixed with blood towards one of the officers, which narrowly missed his face.

The officers then turned Roney onto his back where he kicked out at a female police officer, striking her to the left side of her head.

In the dock, Roney pleaded guilty to two charges of assault against police officers.

‘Disgust and shame’

His defence solicitor, Christopher Maitland, told the court that his client was “extremely intoxicated” at the time of the incident.

“He has expressed his disgust and shame for his behaviour and has taken responsibility for his actions,” the lawyer said.

Sheriff Lesley Johnston deferred sentence on Roney, of Marquis Road, Aberdeen, until next month in order for a criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty order assessment to be carried out.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.