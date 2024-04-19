Aberdeen thug admits spitting ‘blood mixed with saliva’ at police officer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Aberdeen thug admits spitting ‘blood mixed with saliva’ at police officer

Kevin Roney, 39, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted assaults against two Aberdeen officers. 

By David McPhee
Kevin Roney, 39, appeared in Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image Facebook
Kevin Roney, 39, appeared in Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image Facebook

A thug tried to spit a mixture of saliva and blood at an officer’s face while he was being arrested in Aberdeen.

Kevin Roney, 39, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted assaults against two police officers on Garthdee Drive in the city.

While being arrested Roney spat blood and saliva at one officer’s face before kicking a female officer to the head.

His solicitor told the court that Roney had expressed his “disgust and shame” over his actions.

Police tried to restrain accused

Fiscal depute Eilidh Gunn told the court that at around 6.10pm March 19 this year, police constables had reason to attend at an address on Garthdee Drive to speak to Roney.

But when the officers attempted to engage him in conversation, Roney immediately became aggressive and had to be restrained on the ground.

As they tried to arrest Roney he turned his head and spat saliva mixed with blood towards one of the officers, which narrowly missed his face.

The officers then turned Roney onto his back where he kicked out at a female police officer, striking her to the left side of her head.

In the dock, Roney pleaded guilty to two charges of assault against police officers.

‘Disgust and shame’

His defence solicitor, Christopher Maitland, told the court that his client was “extremely intoxicated” at the time of the incident.

“He has expressed his disgust and shame for his behaviour and has taken responsibility for his actions,” the lawyer said.

Sheriff Lesley Johnston deferred sentence on Roney, of Marquis Road, Aberdeen, until next month in order for a criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty order assessment to be carried out.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group. 

More from Crime & Courts

Kevin Roney, 39, appeared in Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image Facebook
Apprentice electrician clocked doing 103mph on A96 near Huntly
Kevin Roney, 39, appeared in Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image Facebook
Woman, 30, appears in court accused of murder after Tillydrone flats death
Maciej Was, who carried out the Tillydrone flat assault
Man ordered to stay away from ex after he entered her home as she…
Kevin Roney, 39, appeared in Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image Facebook
Exclusive: Drug-dealing Aberdeen pub boss Paul Clarkson ordered to forfeit £65,000
Kevin Roney, 39, appeared in Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image Facebook
Large cannabis farm found in Fraserburgh
Patryk Pogodzinski, who knocked out a woman's tootth on an Aberdeen street
Man knocked out woman's tooth during brawl on Aberdeen street
Kevin Roney, 39, appeared in Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image Facebook
Man who downloaded sick photos and video of children told his actions contributed to…
Inverness Sheriff Court
Young Highland driver caused serious head-on crash after falling asleep at wheel
Kevin Roney, 39, appeared in Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image Facebook
Man told family member he would 'probably' kill ex-partner
Kevin Roney, 39, appeared in Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image Facebook
Violent Buckie thug repeatedly stabbed ex-girlfriend in row over £20