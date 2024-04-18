Exclusive: Drug-dealing Aberdeen pub boss Paul Clarkson ordered to forfeit £65,000

A drug-dealing Aberdeen pub boss who sold cocaine while on shift has been ordered to pay £65,000 under proceeds of crime legislation.

Paul Clarkson – whose family firm PB Devco owns pubs and restaurants including Soul and Vovem – broke down in tears as he was jailed back in 2021.

Since then, confiscation order proceedings have been rumbling on as prosecutors and defence fought over how much money Clarkson, 45, made from his criminal activities.

Now, the Aberdeen businessman, who has long since been released from his prison sentence, has been ordered to pay £65,000.

Sheriff Graham Buchanan gave Clarkson, whose address was given in court papers as Forest Road, Aberdeen, six months to pay.

Sineidin Corrins, deputy procurator fiscal for specialist casework at the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS), welcomed the ruling.

She said: “Following Paul Clarkson’s conviction, COPFS proceeds of crime team have now ensured that the profits he made from supplying drugs have been taken away.

“This should serve as a warning to all criminals involved in supplying drugs that the Crown will not stop at prosecution.

“Even after a conviction, we will use Proceeds of Crime legislation to ensure illegally gained funds are confiscated.

“These funds will be added to those already gathered from Proceeds of Crime and will be re-invested in Scottish communities through the CashBack for Communities programme.”

Back in December 2021, Clarkson sobbed in the dock as Sheriff Morag McLaughlin caged him.

He had admitted being concerned in the supply of the class A drug between April 1 2019 and November 12 2020.

She told him: “I find that no other disposal is suitable and a custodial disposal is appropriate.

“I’m taking into account when doing that the seriousness of this charge.

“The dealing was over a considerable period of time, it was direct dealing to members of the public a Class A drug – and albeit it wasn’t for financial gain, it was for personal gain.

“I consider that only a custodial sentence is appropriate as a punishment and a means of expressing disapproval.”

The court previously heard how police swooped on the pub operations director when they received intelligence he was in possession of cocaine at the Draft Project on Langstane Place in Aberdeen.

Cops searched Clarkson as he left the venue at 9.33pm and found class A drugs worth £1,630, self-seal bags and a mobile phone full of incriminating text messages.

The incident occurred on the night of the Scotland v Serbia football match on November 12 last year.

The court was told he felt “shame” about how he had behaved and “how it reflects on his family”.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.