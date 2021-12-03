Aberdeen pub boss Paul Clarkson sobs in dock as he’s jailed over cocaine shame By David McPhee December 3, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: December 3, 2021, 7:03 pm Paul Clarkson is led away to begin his eight-month sentence [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags Aberdeen Sheriff Court court Crime drugs Paul Clarkson More from the Press and Journal News team News UK energy minister: Future of Cambo oil field ‘a matter for companies to determine’ December 3, 2021 News Omicron Covid cases in Scotland linked to Steps gig as numbers rise to 29 December 3, 2021 News ‘Flow before you go’: Jason Leitch says Christmas parties can go ahead if people take precautions December 3, 2021 More from the Press and Journal Tributes pour in for driver killed after crashing into tree on B993 near Ardmore Wood Dad assaulted worker after being kicked out of strip club Premium Content Alex Salmond: ‘In Trump’s view I went from greatest First Minister to mad Alex, trying to destroy Scotland’ Cove Rangers happy in the spotlight, says manager Paul Hartley Yvie Burnett: My last-minute Doric advice to Leona Lewis before P&J Live show Lady Claire Macdonald: Tuck into a festive roast duck main and dark chocolate meringue dessert