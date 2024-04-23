Five in court after alleged bank fraud scam targeted Aberdeen pensioner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Five in court after alleged bank fraud scam targeted Aberdeen pensioner

Four men and a woman were charged after police raids on commercial and residential properties in the central belt.

By Bryan Rutherford
It's claimed that a pensioner lost at least £100,000 or more during the alleged scam. Image: Shutterstock
It's claimed that a pensioner lost at least £100,000 or more during the alleged scam. Image: Shutterstock

Five people have appeared in court after a police investigation into an alleged bank fraud scam that left an Aberdeen pensioner six figures out of pocket.

It’s claimed that the victim was contacted by a person who posed as a member of the fraud department at the man’s bank in January.

Four men and one woman were all charged after officers, including personnel from the North-East Division’s Cyber-Enabled Crime Team, raided residential and business addresses in East Kilbride, Shawlands and Uddingston last Friday.

Umair Ali, 21, and 48-year-old Mohammed Asif – both from the Glasgow area – each face a single charge of operating a fraudulent scheme.

The pair, who appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday, made no plea and were committed for further examination.

£1,000 of drugs and £30,000 cash seized during police raids

Asif was remanded in custody to reappear within the next seven days, while Ali was released on bail to return to court on a date to be confirmed.

Two other men, Hussnain Mohammed, 22, and Amir Mohammed, 25, along with a 44-year-old woman called Roseina Mohammed – all from Glasgow – also appeared in private at Glasgow Sheriff Court on the same day.

The trio each face three charges including two of being concerned in the supply of a drug and one charge of agreeing to become involved in serious organised crime.

They made no plea, were committed for further examination, and released on bail to come back to court on another date in the future.

During the police raids last week, Class A drugs estimated to be worth more than £1,000 were seized by investigators.

A total of £30,000 in cash was also confiscated during the police operation.

‘Organised crime groups target most vulnerable people in communities’

Speaking after the police action, Detective Sergeant Dave Williamson, of the Cyber-Enabled Crime Team, explained that organised crime groups often target victims “who are the most vulnerable people in our communities”.

He added: “Police Scotland is committed to tackling cyber-enabled organised crime and this operation underlines our dedication to the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.

“Organised crime groups use technology to target victims who are often the most vulnerable people in our communities.

“These scams are not always easy to spot and anyone can be fooled. If in doubt, hang up and contact the bank using the phone number on the back of your card or official paperwork.”

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

