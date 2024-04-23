Five in court after alleged bank fraud scam targeted Aberdeen pensioner

Five people have appeared in court after a police investigation into an alleged bank fraud scam that left an Aberdeen pensioner six figures out of pocket.

It’s claimed that the victim was contacted by a person who posed as a member of the fraud department at the man’s bank in January.

Four men and one woman were all charged after officers, including personnel from the North-East Division’s Cyber-Enabled Crime Team, raided residential and business addresses in East Kilbride, Shawlands and Uddingston last Friday.

Umair Ali, 21, and 48-year-old Mohammed Asif – both from the Glasgow area – each face a single charge of operating a fraudulent scheme.

The pair, who appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday, made no plea and were committed for further examination.

£1,000 of drugs and £30,000 cash seized during police raids

Asif was remanded in custody to reappear within the next seven days, while Ali was released on bail to return to court on a date to be confirmed.

Two other men, Hussnain Mohammed, 22, and Amir Mohammed, 25, along with a 44-year-old woman called Roseina Mohammed – all from Glasgow – also appeared in private at Glasgow Sheriff Court on the same day.

The trio each face three charges including two of being concerned in the supply of a drug and one charge of agreeing to become involved in serious organised crime.

They made no plea, were committed for further examination, and released on bail to come back to court on another date in the future.

During the police raids last week, Class A drugs estimated to be worth more than £1,000 were seized by investigators.

A total of £30,000 in cash was also confiscated during the police operation.

‘Organised crime groups target most vulnerable people in communities’

Speaking after the police action, Detective Sergeant Dave Williamson, of the Cyber-Enabled Crime Team, explained that organised crime groups often target victims “who are the most vulnerable people in our communities”.

He added: “Police Scotland is committed to tackling cyber-enabled organised crime and this operation underlines our dedication to the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.

“Organised crime groups use technology to target victims who are often the most vulnerable people in our communities.

“These scams are not always easy to spot and anyone can be fooled. If in doubt, hang up and contact the bank using the phone number on the back of your card or official paperwork.”

