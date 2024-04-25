‘I hope that both locals and tourists will approve of something different’. Inverness gets ready for new bar and axe-throwing venue

The newest bar in Inverness, and the first to feature axe throwing, is ready to open.

The city centre Playback Bar has been created over four floors and will include two roof top gardens.

After two years in the making, it will open to the public on Friday.

What can punters expect?

As well as axe throwing, areas are set aside for ‘competitive socialising’ in table tennis, shuffleboard and beer pong.

Business partners Taran Campbell and David Montgomery have invested more than £1 million in the venture.

It has been developed in the former Ponden Homes building in Academy Street.

The bar will open with around 30 staff, mostly full-time, with numbers expected to increase during the summer.

Mr Montgomery said response to the imminent opening has been really positive.

“Word travels fast in Inverness but we didn’t expect so much attention.

“It seems like everyone has heard about it. I hope we can live up to the hype.

“We’ve spent the best part of a year working on getting planning permission and another year ensuring that building control is happy with everything.

‘A change to the Inverness bar scene’

“Playback brings a real change to the bar scene in Inverness at the moment.

“I hope that both the locals and tourists will approve of something different.

“There’s no shortage of bars that really embrace the more traditional style of the Highlands, but Playback is something a little more modern.

“Based on the feedback so far I’m personally pretty optimistic, but I guess only time will tell.”

Mr Montgomery said he has been surprised at the reaction to the axe-throwing element of the bar.

“I knew that the axe throwing would get a lot of tongues waggling, but even I’m surprised at just how much.

“It’s been around in other cities in the UK for a few years now and been really popular.

“I think a lot of Highlanders will be keen to embrace their axe throwing spirit.

“But just remember it’s a sober activity.”

Something for everyone

He said while the axe throwing has caught attention, it is a small part of what’s on offer.

“Personally I’m most excited about the roof terrace, if the weather is kind to us this summer, anyway.

“We’ve got a great selection of games that we hope everyone will love, some delicious cocktails and smash burgers to die for.

“Add in a few games of beer pong and table tennis and we hope we’ve got something for everyone.”

Highland Licensing Board approved a licence for the new-style bar in March 2023.

