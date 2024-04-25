‘I hope that both locals and tourists will approve of something different’. Inverness gets ready for new bar and axe-throwing venue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
'I hope that both locals and tourists will approve of something different'. Inverness gets ready for new bar and axe-throwing venue

But there will also be table tennis, shuffleboard and beer pong.

By John Ross
The new bar will open to the public on Friday. Image Richard Southall
The new bar will open to the public on Friday. Image Richard Southall

The newest bar in Inverness, and the first to feature axe throwing, is ready to open.

The city centre Playback Bar has been created over four floors and will include two roof top gardens.

After two years in the making, it will open to the public on Friday.

What can punters expect?

As well as axe throwing, areas are set aside for ‘competitive socialising’ in table tennis, shuffleboard and beer pong.

Business partners Taran Campbell and David Montgomery have invested more than £1 million in the venture.

It has been developed in the former Ponden Homes building in Academy Street.

The bar has been two years in the planning. Image Richard Southall

The bar will open with around 30 staff, mostly full-time, with numbers expected to increase during the summer.

Mr Montgomery said response to the imminent opening has been really positive.

“Word travels fast in Inverness but we didn’t expect so much attention.

“It seems like everyone has heard about it. I hope we can live up to the hype.

“We’ve spent the best part of a year working on getting planning permission and another year ensuring that building control is happy with everything.

‘A change to the Inverness bar scene’

“Playback brings a real change to the bar scene in Inverness at the moment.

“I hope that both the locals and tourists will approve of something different.

“There’s no shortage of bars that really embrace the more traditional style of the Highlands, but Playback is something a little more modern.

“Based on the feedback so far I’m personally pretty optimistic, but I guess only time will tell.”

Playback has been developed in the old Ponden building in Academy Street. Image Richard Southall

Mr Montgomery said he has been surprised at the reaction to the axe-throwing element of the bar.

“I knew that the axe throwing would get a lot of tongues waggling, but even I’m surprised at just how much.

“It’s been around in other cities in the UK for a few years now and been really popular.

“I think a lot of Highlanders will be keen to embrace their axe throwing spirit.

“But just remember it’s a sober activity.”

Something for everyone

He said while the axe throwing has caught attention, it is a small part of what’s on offer.

“Personally I’m most excited about the roof terrace, if the weather is kind to us this summer, anyway.

“We’ve got a great selection of games that we hope everyone will love, some delicious cocktails and smash burgers to die for.

“Add in a few games of beer pong and table tennis and we hope we’ve got something for everyone.”

Highland Licensing Board approved a licence for the new-style bar in March 2023.

Conversation