‘Lonely’ Fraserburgh man bombarded ex with daily calls and 66 emails

A Fraserburgh man bombarded his ex-partner with phone calls every day for over a month and sent her 66 emails because he felt lonely, his lawyer told a court.

Tomasz Wlochowski, 47, appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court to plead guilty to one charge of causing repeated annoyance and another of breaching bail conditions.

The court heard that Wlochowski’s relationship with the woman had ended in 2022, but failing to move on, he continued to contact her.

Fiscal depute Emma Petersen said that between January 22 and March 25 this year, Wlochowski phoned the woman daily and sent 66 emails, adding: “They were in Polish and did not contain threats.”

Ms Petersen explained that the woman never answered his calls, but after Wlochowski tried to approach her outside Fraserburgh’s Asda store, she contacted the police.

Tomasz Wlochowski confronted his victim at Fraserburgh’s Asda

Wlochowski had tried to speak to the woman as she left the supermarket around 1pm on March 25.

“She heard [Wlochowski’s] voice asking her to speak with him,” Ms Petersen said. “She told him that he was to leave her alone or she would contact the police.

“He replied saying he didn’t care and started walking towards her. She managed to get in her car and drive away.”

A few days later, Wlochowski was interviewed by the police and then charged.

‘This was all aggravated by loneliness’

Wlochowski’s defence agent Alannah Comerford said her client admitted he was trying to contact the woman.

“He did not conclude the relationship was over quite as easily as she did,” she added. “He was trying to speak to her at the supermarket.

“This was all aggravated by loneliness. He knows his behaviour was stupid and knows what bail conditions mean.

“He can only apologise. His position is that he just wanted to talk to her.”

Wlochowski was charged with the communications offence of causing annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety to his ex-partner and breaching a bail order telling him not to contact her.

Sheriff Robert MacDonald fined Wlochowski, of Maconochie Place in Fraserburgh, £840 and imposed a non-harassment order forbidding him to contact his ex-partner for five years.

