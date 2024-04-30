‘Lonely’ Fraserburgh man bombarded ex with daily calls and 66 emails

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Lonely’ Fraserburgh man bombarded ex with daily calls and 66 emails

Tomasz Wlochowski wouldn't move on after his relationship ended with the woman who then suffered repeated annoyance from his continued contact with her.

By Joanne Warnock
Tomasz Wlochowski appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court.
Tomasz Wlochowski appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court. Images: DC Thomson

A Fraserburgh man bombarded his ex-partner with phone calls every day for over a month and sent her 66 emails because he felt lonely, his lawyer told a court.

Tomasz Wlochowski, 47, appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court to plead guilty to one charge of causing repeated annoyance and another of breaching bail conditions.

The court heard that Wlochowski’s relationship with the woman had ended in 2022, but failing to move on, he continued to contact her.

Fiscal depute Emma Petersen said that between January 22 and March 25 this year, Wlochowski phoned the woman daily and sent 66 emails, adding: “They were in Polish and did not contain threats.”

Ms Petersen explained that the woman never answered his calls, but after Wlochowski tried to approach her outside Fraserburgh’s Asda store, she contacted the police.

Tomasz Wlochowski confronted his victim at Fraserburgh’s Asda

Wlochowski had tried to speak to the woman as she left the supermarket around 1pm on March 25.

“She heard [Wlochowski’s] voice asking her to speak with him,” Ms Petersen said. “She told him that he was to leave her alone or she would contact the police.

“He replied saying he didn’t care and started walking towards her. She managed to get in her car and drive away.”

A few days later, Wlochowski was interviewed by the police and then charged.

‘This was all aggravated by loneliness’

Wlochowski’s defence agent Alannah Comerford said her client admitted he was trying to contact the woman.

“He did not conclude the relationship was over quite as easily as she did,” she added. “He was trying to speak to her at the supermarket.

“This was all aggravated by loneliness. He knows his behaviour was stupid and knows what bail conditions mean.

“He can only apologise. His position is that he just wanted to talk to her.”

Wlochowski was charged with the communications offence of causing annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety to his ex-partner and breaching a bail order telling him not to contact her.

Sheriff Robert MacDonald fined Wlochowski, of Maconochie Place in Fraserburgh, £840 and imposed a non-harassment order forbidding him to contact his ex-partner for five years.

