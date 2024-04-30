Willie Miller: Aberdeen defender Angus MacDonald must be impressing new manager Jimmy Thelin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Willie Miller: Aberdeen defender Angus MacDonald must be impressing new manager Jimmy Thelin

Gothenburg Great Miller discusses MacDonald's importance, the impact of interim boss Peter Leven and Motherwell's red card in the Dons' 1-0 win.

Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald (left) celebrates with team-mate Killian Phillips after scoring their side's third goal of the game during the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup semi-final. Image: PA
Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald (left) celebrates with team-mate Killian Phillips after scoring their side's third goal of the game during the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic. Image: PA.
By Willie Miller

Centre-back Angus MacDonald is delivering a strong argument to be a key part of new Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin’s team next year.

Elfsborg boss Thelin will begin at Pittodrie in early June and will bring in his own signings during the summer transfer window.

Thelin is remaining at Elfsborg until the Swedish top-flight’s summer break, but I’m sure he will be monitoring Aberdeen’s games from afar.

And MacDonald will have done his chances of being part of Thelin’s plans no harm with his impressive performances recently.

One of the major problems for Aberdeen in the Premiership this season was the defence, but that appears to have been ironed out recently.

Angus MacDonald of Aberdeen and Motherwell's Blair Spittal battle for the ball. Image; Shutterstock
Angus MacDonald of Aberdeen and Motherwell's Blair Spittal battle for the ball. Image; Shutterstock.

That has been achieved by interim boss Peter Leven – but the presence of MacDonald has also been important.

MacDonald has also taken on the captain’s armband in the absence of skipper Graeme Shinnie.

Midfielder Shinnie was suspended for the 1-0 defeat of Motherwell and also the Scottish Cup semi-final penalty shoot-out loss to Celtic before it.

The back four have now registered four clean sheets in the last five Premiership games, which is in stark contrast to earlier in the season where goals were being leaked.

Making it difficult for your opponents to score should be a key component – and the Dons are now delivering that.

Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald during the Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald during the Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic. Image: SNS.

MacDonald deserves a lot of credit for being a calm head in defence.

He also dealt well with the goal he was at fault for in the Scottish Cup semi-final.

After that mistake, MacDonald went on to play a key role in the clash with Celtic at Hampden.

MacDonald had struggled to get a consistent run of starts in the team until Leven was appointed interim boss.

That must have been frustrating, but like a good professional, he has taken his recent opportunity with both hands.

MacDonald has given it everything he has and the Dons are reaping the benefits.

It is how you react to not getting starts that is important.

And the best way to react is to get your work done, be there in the manager’s thoughts and then grab the chance when it comes.

Aberdeen interim boss Peter Leven celebrates after Angus MacDonald of Aberdeen scored to make it 3-3 in the 119th minute against Celtic. Image: Shutterstock.

MacDonald has done that and is certainly one of the players pushing his name forward for new manager Thelin going into the new season.

Leven has done a very fine job since taking on the management of the first team.

He knows the club, the players and is a trusted, safe pair of hands.

Under Leven, the Dons have effectively ended any threat of being dragged into the relegation play-off.

The clean-sheets have played a major role in that.

Aberdeen are now eight points clear of Ross County, who occupy the relegation play-off spot, with only four games remaining.

Leven’s contribution has rightly been recognised as he will be assistant first-team coach under new manager Thelin next season and beyond.

Aberdeen manager Peter Leven Aberdeen during the 1-0 defeat of Motherwell. Image; Shutterstock
Aberdeen manager Peter Leven during the 1-0 defeat of Motherwell. Image: Shutterstock.

Thelin is bringing his own people in with Elfsborg assistants Christer Persson and Emir Bajram.

However, Leven will play a key role in Thelin’s staff.

The defeat of Motherwell was another example of how the players have responded to Leven’s leadership.

And that leadership is paying off for the club, to the extent Aberdeen can now relax and play with a bit more freedom and try to win the remaining four games of the season.

Aberdeen's Stefan Gartenmann celebrates as he scores to make it 1-0 against Mothewell at Pittodrie. Image; SNS
Aberdeen's Stefan Gartenmann celebrates as he scores to make it 1-0 against Mothewell at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

The target for the Dons must be to conclude the season in seventh place – their highest possible finish in the Premiership.

It is important to end the season on a winning, positive note ahead of what will be a very important summer under Thelin.

Aberdeen are entering a new era when Thelin arrives in June.

After the remaining games of this season, it is vital to put this disappointing Premiership campaign behind the club.

And to start looking towards what the club and supporters will hope is a bright future under Thelin.

Red card right call for Jack Vale

Motherwell’s Jack Vale deserved to be red carded for his foul on Jack MacKenzie.

I don’t think there was intent but it was wild and reckless from Vale to throw his leg out like that and go into the body of an opponent.

I can understand the frustration of Mothewell boss Stuart Kettlewell.

But I don’t think you can do that in the modern game.

Motherwell's Jack Vale looks dejected after he is shown a red card against Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Motherwell's Jack Vale looks dejected after he is shown a red card against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.

If your boot is as high as that around the midriff, and the ball is coming over Vale’s head, he is not in control of the ball. He is not in control of the tackle either.

Vale maybe got a touch on the ball going in the other direction, but I think that was by good fortune.

He took MacKenzie out.

At the time I wasn’t too sure, but when I saw some replays it is out of control, reckless and has the possibility of injuring an opponent.

Referee Craig Napier shows Motherwell's Jack Vale a red card (not in frame) against Aberdeen. Image; SNS
Referee Craig Napier shows Motherwell's Jack Vale a red card (not in frame) against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.

These are all things the authorities are trying to get out of the game.

We only have to look at Graeme Shinnie’s red card up at Ross County last season (1-0 win, April 2023) when he won the ball, but came through and hit an opponent.

If that is deemed to be an ordering off, then Vale’s challenge was a red card.

It was a high boot, reckless and he wasn’t in control of the situation, as Vale was stretching to get some kind of touch on the ball.

It changed the game, and you cannot go into challenges like that anymore and expect anything other than a red.

After the red card Aberdeen dominated and deserved to take the three points.

WATCH: Stand Three – Three Aberdeen FC fans on Jimmy Thelin, summer squad shaping and Premiership post-split

Conversation