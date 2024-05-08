Man back in prison after brutal Shetland murder bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Man back in prison after brutal Shetland murder bid

Stephen Savage, 50,  carried out the knife attack on Ross Sutherland in Lerwick on September 17 2022.

By Crime and courts team
The High Court in Glasgow
The High Court in Glasgow

A thug who was once jailed for a school stabbing is back behind bars for trying to kill a man on Shetland.

Stephen Savage, 50,  carried out a brutal knife attack on Ross Sutherland in Lerwick on September 17 2022.

Jurors heard how Mr Sutherland was getting the blame for £20 going missing at the property.

One witness described a “loud frenzy” as the victim desperately tried to protect himself.

Savage had denied the attempted murder charge during a trial at the High Court in Glasgow.

But, he was found guilty and will learn his fate when he returns to the dock next month.

Savage, of Glasgow, had previously been locked up for four and a half years in 2012 for an unprovoked attack on another dad outside a primary school in the city.

‘It all blew up into a frenzy’

The Shetland murder bid occurred after Savage ended up at the house where the crime occurred.

He was not known to most of those there.

Violet Robertson was one of those present that day. She remembered Savage calling himself by a different name.

The 51-year-old told prosecutor Marco Guarino that an “argument” later erupted – Savage and Mr Sutherland were part of it.

Asked if Savage was saying anything to the victim, Miss Robertson said: “It was something about money having been stolen. Ross had been getting the blame for it.

“It all blew up into a frenzy…very loud.”

The trial heard the thug was then seen clutching a blade.

Mr Guarino: “Is he doing anything with the knife?”

The witness: “I just saw him with it in his hand, waving it about and Ross was trying to protect himself.”

‘I have been stabbed’

Jurors heard Miss Robertson gave a statement to police in which she described the weapon as the “biggest one” from a set of knives in the kitchen.

She told the court Mr Sutherland was “in a panic” trying to escape from crazed Savage.

Mr Guarino asked the witness if Savage was the only person there that day armed with a knife.

She confirmed he was.

After the victim got out, another resident came to his aid with a towel to stem the blood.

Miss Robertson: “Ross said: ‘I have been stabbed’. He could hardly breathe. He was bleeding out and in that much pain.”

The court heard Mr Sutherland was left scarred for life as a result of the attack.

Lord Harrower remanded Savage in custody and deferred sentencing until next month in Dundee.

More from Crime & Courts

Stagecoach bus pulling away from Elgin bus station.
Jail for pensioner who sexually assaulted woman he met at Elgin bus stop
Steven Johnson died following the incident on Aberdeen's Carmelite Lane. Image: DC Thomson / Police Scotland
Man denies killing Aberdeen dad in alleged city centre attack
Inverness Sheriff Court
Liverpool teen caught drug dealing in Inverness spared jail
Ricky Guillot admitted assaulting and verbally abusing his former partner. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Man held knife to wife's face and asked her if she wanted to die
To go with story by Jenni Gee. A man claimed to have a shotgun near a toystore Picture shows; Smyths Toys Inverness. Rose Street, Inverness. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; Unknown
Carjacker threatened to shoot himself near Inverness toy store
Jemma Simpson admitted sending menacing messages to a 15-year-old school pupil. Image: Shutterstock/Facebook.
Woman sent voicemails to schoolgirl telling her to 'dig her own grave'
Robert McLaren appeared in Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
Custody for Highland teen who drove over man's legs with Transit van
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Gabriel Lungu, left, died in the crash on Hilton Drive. Right: the abandoned car driven by Connor Wilson. Picture shows; Gabriel Lungu, left, died in the crash on Hilton Drive. Right: the abandoned car driven by Connor Wilson.. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Westhill driver jailed for hit-and-run crash that killed 'one-in-a-million' grandfather
Adam Stone avoided prison despite being found with more than £8,000 worth of cocaine and heroin at a flat on Walker Road. Image: Google.
Man found with heroin, cocaine and cash in Aberdeen flat avoids prison sentence
Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Two men in court after £32k cocaine and heroin bust near Alness