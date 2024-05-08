Man back in prison after brutal Shetland murder bid

A thug who was once jailed for a school stabbing is back behind bars for trying to kill a man on Shetland.

Stephen Savage, 50, carried out a brutal knife attack on Ross Sutherland in Lerwick on September 17 2022.

Jurors heard how Mr Sutherland was getting the blame for £20 going missing at the property.

One witness described a “loud frenzy” as the victim desperately tried to protect himself.

Savage had denied the attempted murder charge during a trial at the High Court in Glasgow.

But, he was found guilty and will learn his fate when he returns to the dock next month.

Savage, of Glasgow, had previously been locked up for four and a half years in 2012 for an unprovoked attack on another dad outside a primary school in the city.

‘It all blew up into a frenzy’

The Shetland murder bid occurred after Savage ended up at the house where the crime occurred.

He was not known to most of those there.

Violet Robertson was one of those present that day. She remembered Savage calling himself by a different name.

The 51-year-old told prosecutor Marco Guarino that an “argument” later erupted – Savage and Mr Sutherland were part of it.

Asked if Savage was saying anything to the victim, Miss Robertson said: “It was something about money having been stolen. Ross had been getting the blame for it.

“It all blew up into a frenzy…very loud.”

The trial heard the thug was then seen clutching a blade.

Mr Guarino: “Is he doing anything with the knife?”

The witness: “I just saw him with it in his hand, waving it about and Ross was trying to protect himself.”

‘I have been stabbed’

Jurors heard Miss Robertson gave a statement to police in which she described the weapon as the “biggest one” from a set of knives in the kitchen.

She told the court Mr Sutherland was “in a panic” trying to escape from crazed Savage.

Mr Guarino asked the witness if Savage was the only person there that day armed with a knife.

She confirmed he was.

After the victim got out, another resident came to his aid with a towel to stem the blood.

Miss Robertson: “Ross said: ‘I have been stabbed’. He could hardly breathe. He was bleeding out and in that much pain.”

The court heard Mr Sutherland was left scarred for life as a result of the attack.

Lord Harrower remanded Savage in custody and deferred sentencing until next month in Dundee.