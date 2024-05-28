Masked knifeman’s botched robbery bid at Aberdeen newsagent

A masked, knife-wielding yob is facing a prison sentence after a failed robbery bid at an Aberdeen city centre newsagent.

Jason Kuzmicki demanded money and cigarettes when he walked into Sweet News on Crown Street in March.

The 40-year-old bandit brandished a blade at a female member of staff and made threats to force her to hand over cash and cigarettes.

But Kuzmicki, who was wearing a mask during the terrifying incident, ultimately failed in his robbery attempt – and has now appeared from custody at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Remanded in custody

Cuffed to a GEOAmey security guard, Kuzmicki confirmed guilty pleas to charges of attempted robbery and possession of a knife.

The incident happened on March 27 earlier this year.

Sheriff Andrew Miller, looking at Kuzmicki’s record, highlighted that he had three convictions for assault and robbery.

The sheriff deferred sentence on Kuzmicki, of HMP Grampian, for a risk assessment to be carried out with a view to post-release supervision being imposed.

Kuzmicki was remanded in custody in the meantime and will return for sentencing next month.

Defence agent Lisa Reilly reserved mitigation until the sentencing hearing.

