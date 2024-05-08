Ross County’s Victor Loturi in contention for Canada’s Copa America squad

Ross County midfielder Victor Loturi is in contention to feature at the Copa America this summer after he was named in Canada’s provisional squad.

Loturi has already been involved in the Canadian squad, having won his solitary cap during last summer’s CONCACAF Gold Cup finals, in a group stage match against Cuba.

The 22-year-old is in his second season with the Staggies, having joined from Cavalry in his homeland in 2022.

Loturi has been a consistent performer for County this season having started 25 games – including all but two since Don Cowie took interim charge in February.

Canada are undergoing a transition period, with Mauro Biello currently in temporary charge following the departure of John Herdman to Toronto last August.

They reached this summer’s tournament courtesy of a 2-0 play-off win over Trinidad and Tobago in March.

Should Loturi make the final squad for the finals in United States, which begin on June 20, he will be part of a Canada side that takes on defending champions Argentina, along with Peru and Chile in the group stage.

Cowie feels the international recognition is proof that Loturi has a bright future ahead of him.

He said: “I have got so much belief in Victor. I know he didn’t start at the weekend, but that comes back to what I’ve said previously – it’s about the group.

“I think he has got outstanding potential. I’m always saying to him he needs to believe in himself a bit more, because I see so much quality in him.

“It’s no surprise he’s in consideration for Canada.

“It’s about him showing real belief in himself. If he does that, he can do whatever he wants in football.”

Loturi challenged to take more risks

Cowie, who served as County’s assistant manager prior to being handed the interim reins, is determined to help Loturi make further development during his time with the Staggies.

He added: “I have seen an improvement.

“One thing I demand off him, and I’m sure he would echo this if you asked him, but because he is so comfortable on the ball and likes to maintain the ball, sometimes it’s about taking risks and playing forward a bit more.

“It’s about him adding that to his game to take him to that next level, and I have seen big improvements in that this season.

“I always joke with Vic, but he just loves football. No matter if we are having a juice break in training, he has always got a ball at his feet.

“He just lives for football. For him to get international recognition must make him so proud for all the hard work he has done.

“We will try and keep pushing him as much as we can, to really fulfil the potential he has got.”

Midfielder has come out of shell since departure of brother Akio

Loturi initially arrived in Dingwall alongside his brother William Akio, with the pair brought to Scotland by former boss Malky Mackay.

Forward Akio’s stint was to prove less successful, as he spent the second half of last season on loan at Raith Rovers, before he returned to Canada last summer to join Loturi’s former club Cavalry.

Although Cowie felt it was beneficial for Loturi to make the move alongside his brother, he has seen a growth in the midfielder since Akio’s departure.

Cowie added: “It was a massive challenge for him, coming over from the other side of the world.

“I think the first year was good for him because William, his brother, was here, which helped him settle.

“In the same token of William no longer being here, it has meant he has had to come out of his shell more and develop more as a person.

“He has to engage with everyone else, because he has not got the comfort of his brother.

“If anything, it was maybe a negative for him with William no longer being here, but for me it has turned into a positive because it has enabled him to really stand up and grow as a person.”