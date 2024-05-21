Popular Inverurie patisserie Almondine to close its doors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Popular Inverurie patisserie Almondine to close its doors

The owners hope their Aberdeenshire customers will still visit their other two stores.

By Graham Fleming
The branch will close later this year. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
The branch will close later this year. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

A beloved patisserie based in Inverurie will close later this year.

Almondine, owned by Aberdeen sisters Jenny Bromley and Suzanne Horne, opened what was their second base in December 2021.

The pair also run a store in the city-centre at Chapel Street and made the exciting move to Harvey Nichols in Edinburgh last year.

Today, they confirmed they will cease trading in Inverurie by the end of the year.

The Aberdeen and Edinburgh branches will remain open. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

A spokeswoman for the business confirmed the sad news to The Press and Journal in a statement.

She said: “Our Inverurie branch will be closing later this year.

“However, our Aberdeen and Edinburgh locations are open as normal and we look forward to hopefully welcoming our Aberdeenshire customers to these branches once Inverurie closes.”

Small chain creates epic treats

Based in the former Midnight Elegance store on Burn Lane, the café is known for its macarons and French patisserie.

They opened the Inverurie base following the success of their first, saying they had been waiting for the right premises to become available.

Sisters Jenny and Suzanne opened their first patisserie in 2020.

The move into Harvey Nicols, on its fourth floor, came in June last year.

Sisters Jenny Bromley and Suzanne Horne. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

They have become renowned for their famous macrons and other fancy French treats, inspired by their trips to Paris.

Speaking to The Press and Journal previously, Jenny said she hoped to spread the joy of macrons to as many as possible.

She said: “We all share a love of anything French and we wanted to bring a flavour of France to Aberdeen.

“We knew there wasn’t anything on the patisserie side of things available, but little did we know how difficult they are to make.

“A lot of hard work and determination went into perfecting our recipe.

“It has been an amazing journey. It has been a lot of hard work.

“I’m mostly proud of the self belief that we all had from the beginning. The vision we had in creating the Almondine brand, but to be known for our high standards of patisserie is just wonderful.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Don Marr and Michael Bennett stand next to the concrete roadblock. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson
Johnshaven residents baffled as blundering workers block road with huge concrete block
Allan Strachan refused to apologise as he left court. Image: DC Thomson
Callous Aboyne thief stole beloved dad's memorial stone - then tried to flog it…
Heavy rains will shower Aberdeenshire, Moray and a large area of the Highlands .Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Flood warning: Heavy rain threat for Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands
TWMA
Aberdeen firm TWMA adding jobs and growing sales globally
Shaun Rose was jailed after he subjected a woman to a terrifying attempted robbery in South Silver Street, Aberdeen. Image: Facebook/Google.
Jail for attempted robber who cornered woman into tenement and told her he had…
Dee Buchanan. Image: DC Thomson
Drug-driver succeeds in bid to have disqualification cut short
An artist impression of the proposed new McDonald's restaurant that has been approved for Ellon
Confirmed: McDonald's coming to Ellon as popular plans approved
Police car with blue lights going.
Man, 18, taken to hospital following A950 New Pitsligo crash
This former bank building could become new Aberdeen city centre student flats.
'There is no need': Aberdeen University fighting plans for new city centre student flats
7
Przemyslaw Wujczak's social media was peppered with holiday snaps. Image: Facebook
Aberdeen dad blamed 'financial difficulties' for drugs involvement

Conversation