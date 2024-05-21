Popular Inverurie patisserie Almondine to close its doors

A beloved patisserie based in Inverurie will close later this year.

Almondine, owned by Aberdeen sisters Jenny Bromley and Suzanne Horne, opened what was their second base in December 2021.

The pair also run a store in the city-centre at Chapel Street and made the exciting move to Harvey Nichols in Edinburgh last year.

Today, they confirmed they will cease trading in Inverurie by the end of the year.

A spokeswoman for the business confirmed the sad news to The Press and Journal in a statement.

She said: “Our Inverurie branch will be closing later this year.

“However, our Aberdeen and Edinburgh locations are open as normal and we look forward to hopefully welcoming our Aberdeenshire customers to these branches once Inverurie closes.”

Small chain creates epic treats

Based in the former Midnight Elegance store on Burn Lane, the café is known for its macarons and French patisserie.

They opened the Inverurie base following the success of their first, saying they had been waiting for the right premises to become available.

Sisters Jenny and Suzanne opened their first patisserie in 2020.

The move into Harvey Nicols, on its fourth floor, came in June last year.

They have become renowned for their famous macrons and other fancy French treats, inspired by their trips to Paris.

Speaking to The Press and Journal previously, Jenny said she hoped to spread the joy of macrons to as many as possible.

She said: “We all share a love of anything French and we wanted to bring a flavour of France to Aberdeen.

“We knew there wasn’t anything on the patisserie side of things available, but little did we know how difficult they are to make.

“A lot of hard work and determination went into perfecting our recipe.

“It has been an amazing journey. It has been a lot of hard work.

“I’m mostly proud of the self belief that we all had from the beginning. The vision we had in creating the Almondine brand, but to be known for our high standards of patisserie is just wonderful.”