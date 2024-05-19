Four in hospital as Wick armed police arrest man, 42

A 42-year-old man has been arrested following two major police incidents in Wick.

Emergency services and police were called to Leishman Avenue at around 10am today (Sunday) following reports of a man being assaulted and robbed.

The 31-year-old man was was taken to Caithness General Hospital.

As officers were responding to that incident, they received a report of a further two people being injured within a property on neighbouring Glamis Road.

A 32-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman who were inside the house were also taken to hospital.

Police have confirmed that a 42-year-old man has been arrested in connection with both incidents.

He was also taken to hospital, where he remains.

Wick residents shocked by heavy police presence

A video circulating on social media showed neighbours on Glamis Road shocked after the incident.

Several police cars can still be seen at the scene while multiple officers remain in attendance, including armed police.

Police have now been seen carrying door to door inquiries.

Glamis Road was cordoned off for several hours but has now reopened.

‘Incidents like this cause concern in the community’

Police Scotland have shared a post on their social media channels to ensure the incidents are under control.

The message reads: “We understand incidents like this cause concern in the local community, but we would like to reassure everyone this was contained with no wider threat to the public.”