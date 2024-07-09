Man in court on knife charge after Northfield ‘commotion’

A man has appeared in court accused of having a weapon in public after police and ambulances descended on a residential street in Northfield.

Multiple emergency vehicles were called to Stewart Terrace on Sunday evening after police received reports of a disturbance at around 9.40pm.

Robert McKay, 36, has now appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court facing two charges.

McKay, whose address was given as Aberdeen, is accused of threatening and abusive behaviour and having a bladed weapon in a public place.

He made no plea and was released on bail.

Neighbours describe ‘commotion’

Pictures circulating on social media showed four police vehicles, an ambulance and an incident response unit lined up along Stewart Terrace.

Residents recalled hearing a commotion on the street as crews arrived.

One woman – who did not wish to be named – arrived home at around 10pm to what she described as a “commotion.”

A man who lives nearby said he was in bed when it happened.

He said: “I woke up and there was an ambulance there.”

A police spokesman said: “We received a report of a disturbance on Stewart Terrace, Aberdeen at around 9.40pm on Sunday, July 7.

“One man, aged 36, was traced at the scene and subsequently arrested and charged in connection.”