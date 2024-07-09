Man in court on knife charge after Northfield ‘commotion’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Man in court on knife charge after Northfield ‘commotion’

Robert McKay, 36, is accused of threatening and abusive behaviour and having a bladed weapon in a public place.

By Ewan Cameron
Police and ambulance vehicles parked on Stewart Terrace in Aberdeen overnight. Image: Fubar News.
Police and ambulance crews at Stewart Terrace in Aberdeen. Image: Fubar News.

A man has appeared in court accused of having a weapon in public after police and ambulances descended on a residential street in Northfield.

Multiple emergency vehicles were called to Stewart Terrace on Sunday evening after police received reports of a disturbance at around 9.40pm.

Robert McKay, 36, has now appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court facing two charges.

McKay, whose address was given as Aberdeen, is accused of threatening and abusive behaviour and having a bladed weapon in a public place.

He made no plea and was released on bail.

Neighbours describe ‘commotion’

Pictures circulating on social media showed four police vehicles, an ambulance and an incident response unit lined up along Stewart Terrace.

Residents recalled hearing a commotion on the street as crews arrived.

One woman – who did not wish to be named – arrived home at around 10pm to what she described as a “commotion.”

A man who lives nearby said he was in bed when it happened.

He said: “I woke up and there was an ambulance there.”

A police spokesman said: “We received a report of a disturbance on Stewart Terrace, Aberdeen at around 9.40pm on Sunday, July 7.

“One man, aged 36, was traced at the scene and subsequently arrested and charged in connection.”

More from Crime & Courts

To go with story by Ashleigh Barbour. Market Street - police incident overnight Picture shows; Market Street - police incident overnight . Market Street - police incident overnight . Supplied by Ashleigh Barbour Date; 07/07/2024
Man in court after alleged Market Street knife attack
Isaac Metcalfe who threatened to set his XL Bully on a neighbour and the Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Neighbour from hell warned his XL Bully would 'eat' victim
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Ahgren and Jansson admitted dangerous driving after being caught driving over 100mph on the NC500 Picture shows; Axel Ahgren, David Jansson, a BMW and a Porsche. Longman Road, Inverness. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 08/07/2024
Sheriff's warning to NC500 speeders: Don't use Highlands as a racetrack
Tain Sheriff Court
Tain man assaulted partner's dad as 'revenge' for earlier headbutt
The top of the vehicle could just be seen in the field. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Injured man found 20 metres from crash with broken back - after two-hour search
To go with story by Jenni Gee. A dangerous driver overtook on a bline bend near Portgower Picture shows; A9 North of Portgower. N/a. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Dangerous driver's overtake on A9 blind bend caught on dashcam
Jordan Ivancic sent terrifying and threatening messages to a woman who exposed him as a cheat. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Kemnay man threatened to 'blow up' woman's home when she exposed him as a…
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Almost a dozen Ford Fiestas have been stolen across the north-east in the first half of this year in what has been described as '...', The Press and Journal can reveal Picture shows; Ford Fiesta thieves and where they've struck across the north-east. N/A. Supplied by Facebook (images of thieves) / DC Thomson (map of Ford Fiesta thefts) Date; Unknown
Warning to drivers as gangs target Ford Fiestas in car theft crimewave
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a thieving nurse and a crooked council worker
Stuart Campbell, left, shows off the wounds he suffered after the attack at the hands of Ty McLellan, right.
Victim of brutal bus stop assault 'insulted' by teen attacker's lenient sentence