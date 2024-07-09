Ross County skipper Jack Baldwin moves to Northampton Town

Ross County captain Jack Baldwin has signed a two-year deal with English League One side Northampton Town.

The 30-year-old Englishman has been a big figure at the heart of the Staggies’ defence since joining for then boss Malky Mackay in 2021 from Bristol City.

The centre half made 102 appearances for the Highlanders, chipping in with five goals and helping County secure a top-six spot in 2022.

In the past two years, Baldwin has played his part in County staying in the top-flight via relegation play-off wins against Partick Thistle and Raith Rovers, with Cowie’s team now set for a sixth successive Premiership campaign.

Baldwin’s final goal for the club came in the first leg of this year’s play-off final as County won 2-1 at Raith before finishing the job with a 4-0 home win.

Move closer to home for Baldwin

In a statement released today (Tuesday) the Dingwall club said: “Ross County can confirm Jack Baldwin has joined Northampton Town for an undisclosed fee.

“Jack made clear his desire to move closer to family in England, which was a big factor in this move.

“We thank Jack for his service to the club and wish him the very best of luck for the next chapter of his career.”

Delight for Northampton boss Brady

Northampton finished 14th in League One last term and are bossed by Australian Jon Brady, who guided the club back into the third tier in 2023 just a year after narrowly missing out in the play-offs.

Brady told Northampton’s club website: “Jack is a real leader, an organiser and someone we are delighted to welcome to the club.

“He is a brave defender, someone who wins his fair share of tackles and blocks but he can play too.

“He is a good age, with a good pedigree and a lot of experience, playing at a number of different levels and both in England and Scotland.

“Jack will come in and be part of a good group of central defenders in the squad and we are very pleased to welcome him to Sixfields.”

Three defenders have signed so far

County have bolstered their defensive options this summer under new permanent manager Don Cowie with the arrivals of Rickie Lamie and Akil Wright and the return of Will Nightingale on loan from AFC Wimbledon.

Cowie, who was in temporary charge from February, is reshaping his squad and their competitive season starts on Saturday with a long trip to League Two Stranraer for the first of their Premier Sports Cup group stage ties.

County’s second pre-season match takes place on Tuesday night when they face Clachnacuddin at Grant Street Park (7.30pm).