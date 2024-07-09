Ross County skipper Jack Baldwin moves to Northampton Town

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County skipper Jack Baldwin moves to Northampton Town

The Dingwall club said: 'Jack made clear his desire to move closer to family in England, which was a big factor'.

By Paul Chalk
Ross County skipper Jack Baldwin has moved on to Northamoton Town after three years with the Staggies. Image: SNS
Ross County captain Jack Baldwin has signed a two-year deal with English League One side Northampton Town.

The 30-year-old Englishman has been a big figure at the heart of the Staggies’ defence since joining for then boss Malky Mackay in 2021 from Bristol City.

The centre half made 102 appearances for the Highlanders, chipping in with five goals and helping County secure a top-six spot in 2022.

In the past two years, Baldwin has played his part in County staying in the top-flight via relegation play-off wins against Partick Thistle and Raith Rovers, with Cowie’s team now set for a sixth successive Premiership campaign.

Baldwin’s final goal for the club came in the first leg of this year’s play-off final as County won 2-1 at Raith before finishing the job with a 4-0 home win.

Jack Baldwin in action for Ross County against Hibernian. Image: SNS

Move closer to home for Baldwin

In a statement released today (Tuesday) the Dingwall club said: “Ross County can confirm Jack Baldwin has joined Northampton Town for an undisclosed fee.

“Jack joined the Staggies in 2021 and has made 102 appearances for the club, scoring five times in the process. Jack also captained the club in the 23/24 season.

“Jack made clear his desire to move closer to family in England, which was a big factor in this move.

“We thank Jack for his service to the club and wish him the very best of luck for the next chapter of his career.”

 Jack Baldwin has signed a two-year deal with Northampton Town. Image: Northampton Town

Delight for Northampton boss Brady

Northampton finished 14th in League One last term and are bossed by Australian Jon Brady, who guided the club back into the third tier in 2023 just a year after narrowly missing out in the play-offs.

Brady told Northampton’s club website: “Jack is a real leader, an organiser and someone we are delighted to welcome to the club.

“He is a brave defender, someone who wins his fair share of tackles and blocks but he can play too.

“He is a good age, with a good pedigree and a lot of experience, playing at a number of different levels and both in England and Scotland.

“Jack will come in and be part of a good group of central defenders in the squad and we are very pleased to welcome him to Sixfields.”

Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS

Three defenders have signed so far

County have bolstered their defensive options this summer under new permanent manager Don Cowie with the arrivals of Rickie Lamie and Akil Wright and the return of Will Nightingale on loan from AFC Wimbledon.

Cowie, who was in temporary charge from February, is reshaping his squad and their competitive season starts on Saturday with a long trip to League Two Stranraer for the first of their Premier Sports Cup group stage ties.

County’s second pre-season match takes place on Tuesday night when they face Clachnacuddin at Grant Street Park (7.30pm).

