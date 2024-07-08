Police and ambulance crews descend on Aberdeen street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Police and ambulance crews descend on Aberdeen street

Six emergency vehicles were pictured parked along the residential area.

By Michelle Henderson
Police and ambulance vehicles parked on Stewart Terrace in Aberdeen overnight. Image: Fubar News.
Police and ambulance crews in Stewart Terrace Aberdeen. Image; Fubar News.

Police cars and ambulances descended on a residential street in Aberdeen last night.

Multiple police and ambulance crews were pictured on Stewart Terrace in the early hours of this morning.

The exact nature of the incident is not yet known.

Pictures circulating on social media show four police vehicles, an ambulance and an incident response unit lined up along the residential street.

Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have both been approached for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Kirk Street, Peterhead
Hunt for two men after Peterhead home set on fire
Market Street in Aberdeen where the assulat with a knife took place.
Man charged over alleged Market Street knife attack
Plans for a Fraserburgh fishing statue looking out to sea have been approved.
Fraserburgh fishing statue approved despite complaints it will ruin neighbours' view
Craig Troup and Pam Adamiec, of Highland Moss
Craig and Pam opened Aberdeen plant shop after 'fate' got them together
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Almost a dozen Ford Fiestas have been stolen across the north-east in the first half of this year in what has been described as '...', The Press and Journal can reveal Picture shows; Ford Fiesta thieves and where they've struck across the north-east. N/A. Supplied by Facebook (images of thieves) / DC Thomson (map of Ford Fiesta thefts) Date; Unknown
Warning to drivers as gangs target Ford Fiestas in car theft crimewave
Police officer wearing a black cap and vest with police logo.
Missing Aberdeen woman Rita Carter traced
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a thieving nurse and a crooked council worker
The Piper Alpha Memorial Service at the North Sea Memorial Gardens in Hazlehead Park, Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Commemorating 36 Years: Piper Alpha anniversary remembrance in Aberdeen
Police were called to an incident close to Murison Place in Fraserburgh. Image: Google Maps.
Man, 20, arrested following 'disturbance' near Fraserburgh playpark
Man stabbed on Aberdeen's Union Street.
Man, 32, stabbed on Aberdeen's Union Street