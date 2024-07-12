Aberdeen serial nuisance caller’s drunken 999 bomb hoax

A serial 999 nuisance caller has found himself back in the dock after repeatedly telling emergency services he was in possession of bombs.

Garry Donald made two calls to emergency services on consecutive nights and drunkenly claimed to have explosives, threatening to “blow himself up”.

And the 51-year-old repeat offender also called the police to report that he’d been assaulted.

But when officers arrived, Donald confessed there had been no assault but that he did have a sore stomach – due to “overindulging in junk food”.

Fiscal depute Stephanie Cardow told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the first incident happened at 10.30pm on August 16 2022.

‘Heavily under the influence’

She said: “The accused made a 999 call and requested ambulance assistance, stating he felt unwell and had not eaten anything for four days.

“The accused mentioned he had bombs at home and was going to use them to blow himself up.”

A short time later, police and ambulance crews attended and were met by a “heavily under the influence” Donald.

He clarified that he did not have any bombs and was “emotional and apologetic”, adding that he “just didn’t feel well and needed help”.

He was deemed medically fit and did not need to be taken to hospital.

However, just before 11pm the following night, Donald phoned NHS24 requesting assistance from the Scottish Ambulance Service due to having thoughts of self-harm.

Again, he stated he was in possession of two bombs.

Police responded and traced Donald safe and well, albeit heavily intoxicated.

Donald apologised and told police: “I do not have any bombs. That’s a lot of rubbish. It’s the drink that caused it.”

Assault claim

On the morning of May 23 this year, Donald called 999 complaining that he had been assaulted.

But when officers arrived at his address he admitted there had been no assault.

Mrs Cardow told the court: “The accused stated he had stomach pains after overindulging in junk food the previous evening.”

He was cautioned and charged, replying: “I’m not well.”

Donald, whose address was listed in court papers as both Annat Bank, Aberdeen and Wernham House, Aberdeen, pled guilty to three charges.

He admitted failing to comply with an undertaking condition not to contact the emergency services other than in a genuine emergency.

He also pled guilty to falsely claiming to be in possession of bombs and falsely claiming to have been assaulted.

Defence agent Kayren Stewart explained the offences “ultimately relate to his issues with alcohol”.

She said her client has not been in a good place but was now engaging with support services.

Sheriff Eric Brown highlighted that a social work report indicated Donald had not taken full responsibility for his offending.

Quoting the report, he said: “Until he takes responsibility for his actions and the consequences, his risk of reoffending remains high.”

‘You may find yourself in jail’

Ms Stewart said Donald had been so drunk at the time of the offences that he had couldn’t remember committing them.

Sheriff Brown deferred sentence for a further three months for more reports and warned Donald it is up to him to address his issues.

If he doesn’t change, the sheriff cautioned: “You may find yourself in jail.”

It’s far from the first time Donald has been in trouble over his improper use of the emergency services.

In the past, he’s dialled 999 to report that he’d cut himself with a pen and even to try and order a pizza.

