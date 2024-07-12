Aberdeen serial nuisance caller’s drunken 999 bomb hoax

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Aberdeen serial nuisance caller’s drunken 999 bomb hoax

Garry Donald, from Aberdeen, made two calls to emergency services on consecutive nights and drunkenly claimed to have explosives, threating to "blow himself up".

By Danny McKay
Garry Donald is a serial 999 nuisance caller.
Garry Donald is a serial 999 nuisance caller.

A serial 999 nuisance caller has found himself back in the dock after repeatedly telling emergency services he was in possession of bombs.

Garry Donald made two calls to emergency services on consecutive nights and drunkenly claimed to have explosives, threatening to “blow himself up”.

And the 51-year-old repeat offender also called the police to report that he’d been assaulted.

But when officers arrived, Donald confessed there had been no assault but that he did have a sore stomach – due to “overindulging in junk food”.

Fiscal depute Stephanie Cardow told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the first incident happened at 10.30pm on August 16 2022.

‘Heavily under the influence’

She said: “The accused made a 999 call and requested ambulance assistance, stating he felt unwell and had not eaten anything for four days.

“The accused mentioned he had bombs at home and was going to use them to blow himself up.”

A short time later, police and ambulance crews attended and were met by a “heavily under the influence” Donald.

He clarified that he did not have any bombs and was “emotional and apologetic”, adding that he “just didn’t feel well and needed help”.

He was deemed medically fit and did not need to be taken to hospital.

However, just before 11pm the following night, Donald phoned NHS24 requesting assistance from the Scottish Ambulance Service due to having thoughts of self-harm.

Again, he stated he was in possession of two bombs.

Police responded and traced Donald safe and well, albeit heavily intoxicated.

Donald apologised and told police: “I do not have any bombs. That’s a lot of rubbish. It’s the drink that caused it.”

Assault claim

On the morning of May 23 this year, Donald called 999 complaining that he had been assaulted.

But when officers arrived at his address he admitted there had been no assault.

Mrs Cardow told the court: “The accused stated he had stomach pains after overindulging in junk food the previous evening.”

He was cautioned and charged, replying: “I’m not well.”

Donald, whose address was listed in court papers as both Annat Bank, Aberdeen and Wernham House, Aberdeen, pled guilty to three charges.

He admitted failing to comply with an undertaking condition not to contact the emergency services other than in a genuine emergency.

He also pled guilty to falsely claiming to be in possession of bombs and falsely claiming to have been assaulted.

Defence agent Kayren Stewart explained the offences “ultimately relate to his issues with alcohol”.

She said her client has not been in a good place but was now engaging with support services.

Sheriff Eric Brown highlighted that a social work report indicated Donald had not taken full responsibility for his offending.

Quoting the report, he said: “Until he takes responsibility for his actions and the consequences, his risk of reoffending remains high.”

‘You may find yourself in jail’

Ms Stewart said Donald had been so drunk at the time of the offences that he had couldn’t remember committing them.

Sheriff Brown deferred sentence for a further three months for more reports and warned Donald it is up to him to address his issues.

If he doesn’t change, the sheriff cautioned: “You may find yourself in jail.”

It’s far from the first time Donald has been in trouble over his improper use of the emergency services.

In the past, he’s dialled 999 to report that he’d cut himself with a pen and even to try and order a pizza.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

Peterhead Sheriff Court
Fraserburgh man avoids jail after threatening man with knife on town centre street
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen thief left DNA behind as he hotwired motorbike
Garry Donald is a serial 999 nuisance caller.
Man guilty of sex assault after touching woman's breast outside Inverness pub
Patrick O'Neill leaves court in custody.
Peterhead prisoner gets more jail time for razor assault on inmate
Garry Donald is a serial 999 nuisance caller.
Inverness sex offender offered 13-year-old boy cash for nudes
Garry Donald is a serial 999 nuisance caller.
Pensioner left with horrific head injuries after dog attack outside Asda
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Ketamine driver caught 16 times limit with powder still in his nostrils
Garry Donald is a serial 999 nuisance caller.
'Infatuated' Peterhead student stalked college lecturer for five years
Garry Donald is a serial 999 nuisance caller.
Serial rapist who targeted woman in Aberdeen flat locked up for eight years
Garry Donald is a serial 999 nuisance caller.
Dangerous driver who killed Turriff grandad jailed for more than four years