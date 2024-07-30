Aberdeen man goes on trial accused of abducting teenager and raping him at gunpoint

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Aberdeen man goes on trial accused of abducting teenager and raping him at gunpoint

Nathan Sim, 20, allegedly donned a black balaclava and pulled out the imitation handgun before sexually assaulting the 18-year-old for several hours. 

By David McPhee
The case is being heard at the High Court in Aberdeen.
The case is being heard at the High Court in Aberdeen.

A man has gone on trial accused of abducting a teenager and raping him at gunpoint at an Aberdeen flat.

Nathan Sim, 20, allegedly donned a black balaclava and pulled out an imitation handgun before sexually assaulting the 18-year-old for several hours.

The jury at the High Court in Aberdeen heard evidence from the alleged victim, who claimed Sim also threatened him with a machete and forced him to take a shower to destroy evidence.

Sim denies five charges – abduction, rape and sexual assault, possession of an imitation handgun, attempting to destroy evidence and possession of a class B drug.

Man describes alleged rape at gunpoint

Sim’s alleged victim told the jury that he repeatedly “begged” Sim to stop, but that he seemed to “enjoy” watching him suffer.

“It still affects me,” he said of the incident, which is alleged to have happened on July 20 2022.

“For that whole year I did not want to be outside the house.”

Asked about his memories of that night, the witness said: “I didn’t know if I was getting out of not – I was really scared.

“[Sim] said he wouldn’t let me out because he thought I would go to the police.”

Asked what happened next, he replied: “He changed weapons and took out a machete.”

‘Do not do this,’ witness says he begged accused.

He told the court that Sim then demanded that he remove his clothes, which he did.

It was alleged by the witness that at this point Sim took out his mobile phone and began filming him.

The witness said Sim was shouting ‘I’ll f****** stab you’ as he begged him to stop, saying: “Please, no. Do not do this”.

Sim allegedly replied that he “didn’t f****** care” and kept stating that he was “horny”.

He then told the court that Sim orally raped him.

Asked how long it lasted, the witness claimed that it went on for hours, with Sim saying “just f****** take it” over and over as the man begged him to stop.

“He took my dignity,” the witness said. “He was enjoying me not knowing what was going to happen next.”

The trial, before Judge Graham Buchanan, continues.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group. 

More from Crime & Courts

The case is being heard at the High Court in Aberdeen.
Drugged-up thug walked into Wetherspoons and pointed knife at barman
The case is being heard at the High Court in Aberdeen.
Former Inverness football coach had sex with 15-year-old but it wasn't rape, jury told
The case is being heard at the High Court in Aberdeen.
Brian McKandie: New Sky Crime documentary on murder of Rothienorman mechanic airing next month
St Fittick's Community Park in Torry, Aberdeen.
Aberdeen City Council failed in its legal obligations on ETZ plans, court told
The case is being heard at the High Court in Aberdeen.
Abusive boyfriend attacked partner when she wouldn't make him sandwich at 2.30am
The case is being heard at the High Court in Aberdeen.
Highland fraudster conned pub pals out of thousands with South African diamond mine lie
Craig Edgar who abducted a driver and his niece to go on a police chase
Thug abducted man from home at knifepoint over unpaid bike repair debt
The case is being heard at the High Court in Aberdeen.
Men found with £33,000 worth of cannabis only planned to sell to Polish community
The case is being heard at the High Court in Aberdeen.
Inverness man's child rapist past exposed by brave Moray mum
The case is being heard at the High Court in Aberdeen.
Weekend court roll – a sex doll stalker and a thieving murderer