Aberdeen man goes on trial accused of abducting teenager and raping him at gunpoint

A man has gone on trial accused of abducting a teenager and raping him at gunpoint at an Aberdeen flat.

Nathan Sim, 20, allegedly donned a black balaclava and pulled out an imitation handgun before sexually assaulting the 18-year-old for several hours.

The jury at the High Court in Aberdeen heard evidence from the alleged victim, who claimed Sim also threatened him with a machete and forced him to take a shower to destroy evidence.

Sim denies five charges – abduction, rape and sexual assault, possession of an imitation handgun, attempting to destroy evidence and possession of a class B drug.

Man describes alleged rape at gunpoint

Sim’s alleged victim told the jury that he repeatedly “begged” Sim to stop, but that he seemed to “enjoy” watching him suffer.

“It still affects me,” he said of the incident, which is alleged to have happened on July 20 2022.

“For that whole year I did not want to be outside the house.”

Asked about his memories of that night, the witness said: “I didn’t know if I was getting out of not – I was really scared.

“[Sim] said he wouldn’t let me out because he thought I would go to the police.”

Asked what happened next, he replied: “He changed weapons and took out a machete.”

‘Do not do this,’ witness says he begged accused.

He told the court that Sim then demanded that he remove his clothes, which he did.

It was alleged by the witness that at this point Sim took out his mobile phone and began filming him.

The witness said Sim was shouting ‘I’ll f****** stab you’ as he begged him to stop, saying: “Please, no. Do not do this”.

Sim allegedly replied that he “didn’t f****** care” and kept stating that he was “horny”.

He then told the court that Sim orally raped him.

Asked how long it lasted, the witness claimed that it went on for hours, with Sim saying “just f****** take it” over and over as the man begged him to stop.

“He took my dignity,” the witness said. “He was enjoying me not knowing what was going to happen next.”

The trial, before Judge Graham Buchanan, continues.

